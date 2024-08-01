Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for India markets; Fed holds interest rate steady
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, August 1, 2024: GIFT Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex. At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 83 points at 25,096.50, pointing towards a higher start for the trading day.
Meanwhile, US markets ended higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the possibility of an interest rate cut at the next meeting, should inflation data continue to show signs of easing.
The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the eighth straight meeting, in-line with street estimates. Additionally, Meta's financial results exceeded expectations, providing further boost to US markets. The Nasdaq surged 2.64 per cent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.58 per cent, and the Dow Jones increased 0.24 per cent.
In the Asia-Pacific region, market reactions were mixed following Powell’s hints about a potential September rate cut. Australia’s ASX 200 reached a new high, rising 0.46 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.26 per cent. Conversely, Korea’s Kospi saw an increase of 0.44 per cent.
Back home, investors will watch out for manufacturing data. Furthermore, on July 31, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,462.36 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,366.51 crore.
GIFT Nifty, Fed meet, Gold prices; all you need to know about markets today
In the last two sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty have climbed to record high levels, with the NSE benchmark now merely 50 points shy of the 25,000 milestone. READ MORE
Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today
Markets remained range-bound for the third successive session, ultimately gaining nearly half a per cent. After an initial uptick, the Nifty fluctuated within a narrow range, but buying in select heavyweight stocks during the final trades helped the index close near the day’s high at 24,951.15. READ MORE
US FOMC holds rates steady at 5.25% to 5.5%, signals 1st cut nearer
Federal Reserve officials held interest rates at the highest level in more than two decades but signaled they are moving closer to lowering borrowing costs amid easing inflation and a cooling labor market. READ MORE
NTPC, Tata Steel among top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for Aug 1
Apollo Pipes has recently demonstrated a classic technical pattern known as a triple bottom around its historical support level near the Rs 600-mark. A triple bottom is a bullish reversal pattern indicating that the stock has tested the same support level three times, each time rebounding, which suggests a strong demand zone at that price level. READ MORE
Nifty Auto, Energy bullish on charts; check key levels and trading strategy
The Nifty Auto Index demonstrates a bullish trend on the charts in the near term. Despite this upward movement, the index has recently closed near its resistance levels, indicating a potential pause or reversal in its current rally. For the upcoming week, resistance levels are anticipated at 26,900 and 27,250. Given the proximity to these resistance points, it is prudent for traders to consider booking profits on any further rises. This approach helps lock in gains before the index potentially encounters selling pressure at these key resistance levels. READ MORE
Brent crude at $80.72 per bbl
Asian markets mixed after Powell hints at September rate cut
US markets settle higher after Fed hints at September rate cuts; interest rates remains unchanged
