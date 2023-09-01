Home / Markets / News / Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 19,300; Metal index rises 1%
Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 19,300; Metal index rises 1%

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, on the other hand, ticked in green, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices climbing up to 0.3 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Opening Bell | Domestic markets opened Friday's trade on a positive note, amid mixed global cues.Read More

9:22 AM Sep 23

Broader markets swim in a sea of green

9:20 AM Sep 23

Sectoral trends :: All but financials in green

9:19 AM Sep 23

Sensex Heatmap :: Metals, Autos hold fort for 30-pack index

9:18 AM Sep 23

Opening Bell :: Nifty inches towards 19,300

9:17 AM Sep 23

Opening Bell :: Sensex sees a muted start

9:13 AM Sep 23

ALERT :: Here's how commodities are trading in early deals

9:08 AM Sep 23

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex eyes flat-to-positive start

9:05 AM Sep 23

Currency check :: Rupee opens at 82.57/$ vs Thursday’s close of 82.79/$

8:40 AM Sep 23

FIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 2,973 crore on Thursday, August 31

8:31 AM Sep 23

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 1: RIL, Vedanta, LIC, Five Star Business, Autos

8:20 AM Sep 23

WATCH VIDEO | Will El-Nino spell more trouble for agro-chemical players?

8:13 AM Sep 23

F&O Strategy: Bear spread on Bank Nifty, suggests HDFC Securities

8:04 AM Sep 23

Gift Nifty signals a soft start to Friday's trade

7:57 AM Sep 23

Rating agency Fitch cuts China's 2023 GDP growth forecast by 80 bps

7:48 AM Sep 23

Brent Crude gains 1% to trade above $86/barrel

7:45 AM Sep 23

US dollar index steady at 103-levels

7:43 AM Sep 23

Wall Street shows mixed response, dollar gains after inflation data

7:31 AM Sep 23

US markets end mixed overnight; Dow Jones up 0.4%

9:38 AM

ITD Cementation winds contract worth Rs 3,290 crore; stock soars 13%

>> The company has secured a marine contract worth approximately Rs 3,290 crore excluding GST.

9:37 AM

Genus Power freezes at 5% upper circuit on order win worth Rs 2,247 crore

>>  Genus Power Infrastructures Limited's step-down wholly owned subsidiary has received a letter of award (LA) worth Rs 2,247.37 crore (net of taxes) for 24.18 lakh Smart Prepaid Meters

9:35 AM

TV18 Broadcast zooms over 4% as Viacom18 bags rights to broadcast cricket matches

>> Reliance Industries-owned joint venture Viacom18 won the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) media rights for $721.41 million to broadcast international and domestic games from September 2023 to March 2028, the cricket administrator said on Thursday.

9:31 AM

Five-Star Business Finance falls over 4% after 9% equity changes hands

>> About 27 million shares (9.2% equity) worth Rs 1,980 crore change hands at Rs 735/sh 

>> According to reports, Private equity investors were to sell about 8.8 per cent equity in Five-Star Business Finance Ltd via a block deal.

>> Matrix Partners, TPG Asia, and Norwest Ventures were reportedly looking to sell their stake at an offer floor price of Rs 724 per share, a near 6.25 per cent discount from the current market price (CMP), the report added. 

9:28 AM

Bajaj Auto rises on better-than-expected August sales

>>Bajaj Auto's total sales drop 15% YoY to 341,648 units

Click here for details

9:26 AM

Escorts Kubota trades in red amid weak Aug sales data

9:25 AM

ATF prices hikes by 14% amid rising crude prices; IndiGo in red

9:24 AM

Vedanta holds gains despite OCCRP report

>> Vedanta ran a "covert" lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said in an article on Thursday.


9:02 AM

August Sales Data | Escorts Kubota registers 8.5% YoY decline in tractor sales

8:59 AM

Rupee depreciates by 0.6% in August on the back of weakening Chinese yuan

The rupee depreciated by 0.6 per cent, or 54 paise, in August on the back of stronger dollar and weakening Chinese yuan, dealers said. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Jio Financial Services to be removed from BSE Indices from September 1

Jio Financial Services (JFS), the demerged financial business of Reliance Industries, will be removed from the BSE Indices, including the benchmark 30-pack Sensex, on September 1, reported Moneycontrol. READ MORE

Topics :Stock MarketSensexMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian marketsFII flowsDIIsCrude Oil PriceBSE NSEGlobal MarketsSensex MarketsRupeeRupee vs dollarNSE IndicesBSE

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

