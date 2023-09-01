Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 19,300; Metal index rises 1%

Opening Bell | Domestic markets opened Friday's trade on a positive note, amid mixed global cues. Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex gained over 100 points to trade around 64,945 levels, while Nifty50 marginally gained above 19,300 levels. Broader markets, on the other hand, ticked in green, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices climbing up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped 1 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Media and Nifty Metal indices surged up to 1 per cent, whereas Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Pharma indices sulked in red. Stocks in focus Concor: Shares of the company gained 1 per cent on the BSE after Sanjay Swarup was appointed as Chairman and Managing Director effective October 1. Genus Power: Shares of the company rallied 5 per cent after the company's arm secured letter of award (LA) worth Rs 2,247.37 crore (net of taxes) for 24.18 lakh Smart Prepaid Meters.Read More