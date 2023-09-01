Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.56%)
65195.96 + 364.55
Nifty (0.59%)
19366.55 + 112.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.51%)
5704.20 + 84.80
Nifty Midcap (0.58%)
39344.00 + 225.35
Nifty Bank (0.39%)
44159.95 + 170.80
Heatmap

Torrent Pharma gears up to buyout Cipla promoters, approach PE funding

Torrent Pharma might pay a total of Rs 60,000 crore (around $7.2 billion) for a 59.47 per cent stake in the 88-year-old pharmaceutical company

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Torrent Pharma is working to secure the necessary funds to buyout the promoter family of Cipla, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET). The report added that in order to do this, Torrent has reached out to several private equity (PE) funds, including Advent International, Bain Capital, Warburg Pincus and CVC Capital, for a minority stake in the company.

With around Rs 8,000 crore ($1 billion) equity infusion, this may become the largest acquisition in the pharma sector seen in the country to date.

Additionally, the Ahmedabad-based Torrent is in talks with domestic shadow banks as well as mutual funds for about Rs 9,000-10,000 crore ($1.1 billion) in share-backed promoter financing.

Moreover, Torrent is also in separate discussions with foreign banks, including Standard Chartered, JP Morgan, MUFG, Citi, and Barclays, among others. They are exploring the possibility of raising a substantial amount, up to Rs 32,000-35,000 crore (approximately $4.23 billion) as acquisition financing, the report added. The lenders are expected to provide funding commitment letters soon. Notably, JP Morgan is advising Torrent Pharma in this endeavour.

Torrent Pharma's founders, the Sudhir and Samir Mehta family, currently hold a substantial 71.25 per cent as promoters. This is one of the highest levels of promoter ownership in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. They intend to leverage this ownership to dilute equity and raise funds.

Torrent's goal is to submit a binding offer for the acquisition in early October. However, the financing terms are still under development and may change. The discussions with PEs are also in the early stages and could fluctuate depending on Cipla's valuation.

Also Read

Cipla Q1 preview: India biz may push profit over 50% QoQ; US sales to drag

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ent, Cipla, RailTel, Indian Hotels

Top headlines: Race for Cipla stake, interest costs hit India Inc earnings

Delhi HC restrains Cipla from using Gluco-C or Gluco-D trademarks

Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma, Cipla, TVS Supply Chain, Titan, AdaniTotal

Byju's and lenders postpone legal battle, aim for out-of-court settlement

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMD

Vedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Aditya Birla Fashion & retail to raise Rs 750 cr on or after September 4

Bata India to introduce VRS for worker at its Southcan Unit in Karnataka


This move by Torrent comes at a time when two rival bidders, Blackstone and Baring Private Equity Asia-EQT (BPEA-EQT), previously considered frontrunners, have temporarily paused their pursuit of Cipla. This is in response to a 22 per cent increase in Cipla's shares since July 15.

Cipla's promoters, led by the Hamied family and YK Hamied, hold a 33.47 per cent stake in the company. As of now, Cipla's market value stands at Rs 1.01 trillion. At this valuation, the promoter's stake alone is worth Rs 33,700 crore (approximately $4.07 billion). If the open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake, as required under takeover rules, is fully subscribed, Torrent Pharma might pay a total of Rs 60,000 crore (around $7.2 billion) for a 59.47 per cent stake in the 88-year-old pharmaceutical company. This would surpass Sun Pharma's $4 billion acquisition of Ranbaxy from Daiichi Sankyo in 2014.

At the start of June, when talks began, Cipla's stock was valued at Rs 954. As of Thursday, it had closed at Rs 1,257.2. A downward correction is expected to reignite interest from potential investors.

On the operational front, both Torrent and Cipla derive approximately 70 per cent of their revenue from chronic and sub-chronic segments. While Cipla has traditionally focused on respiratory, anti-infectives, and urology segments, Torrent has strengths in cardiac, diabetes, neuro/CNS, and gastro therapeutic areas. Industry experts anticipate that their combined portfolio could include 33 mega brands, each with revenues exceeding Rs 100 crore, and leadership in 270 brands across respective therapeutic areas.
Topics : Torrent Pharma Torrent Pharmaceuticals Cipla acquisition Indian promoters promoter holdings BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookIndia Economic Growth Forecast

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon