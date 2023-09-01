MTAR Tech surges 23% in 2 days on receiving Defence Industrial Licence

Also Read L&T, MTAR, HAL: Stocks related to Chandrayaan-3 extend gain, soar up to 20% Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, NMDC, PNC Infra, Natco Pharma, MTAR Tech L&T, MTAR: Chandrayaan-3 component makers reach for the sky at the bourses Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400 Stock of this aerospace & defense company has zoomed 93% thus far in 2023 ONGC, Oil India rally up to 6% after government hikes natural gas price Foreign investors snap up India stocks while fleeing most EMs in August Metal stocks shine; Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, SAIL surge up to 5% ITD Cementation hits record high on bagging Rs 3,290 crore marine contract Genus Power freezes 5% upper circuit on order wins worth Rs 2,247 crore

Shares of MTAR Technologies hit a record high of Rs 2,817.75 as they surged 15 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade on the back of over two-fold jump in trading volumes.In the past two days, the stock of the aerospace & defense company has rallied 23 per cent after the company received the Defence Industrial Licence for production of various mechanical and electronic subsystems in the defence sector.The approval of license obtained for the manufacturing of C41 SR Systems license obtained (Command Control Computers, Communication Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems) includes, Electronics Equipment required for ECM (Electronics Co, Design, Development, Manufacturing, Integration & upgradation of Special naval equipment and their subsystems & Air independent propulsion system designed for submarines.In an exchange filing, MTAR Technologies said that the licence will facilitate the ease of doing business with foreign multinational companies (MNCs) on various defence projects."The license will enable the company to be a partner with foreign MNCs and cater to both domestic & export markets by taking up projects under Buy (Indian), ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ & ‘Make’ categories of acquisition, thereby increasing the share of dfence in revenues," the company said.MTAR caters to Clean Energy — Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel Cells, Hydel & Others, Space, and Defence sectors.At 01:05 PM, the stock was quoting 10 per cent higher at Rs 2,702, as compared to 0.64 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 4.4 million equity shares have, thus far, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past three months, the stock has zoomed 50 per cent.MTAR is targeting a revenue growth of 45 per cent to 50 per cent in FY24, backed by robust order book with an Ebitda of 28 per cent +/- 100 bps."Based on the visibility on various orders across different sectors, the company looks forward to a closing order book of at least Rs 1,500 crore by end FY24. Ramping up the sheet metal and specialized fabrication production is expected to yield better return ratios by end of FY24," the company said in its FY23 annual report.