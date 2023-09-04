Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty trades in green; Brent crude holds $88/bbl
Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty trades in green; Brent crude holds $88/bbl

Stock market LIVE updates, September 4, 2023: US markets are closed today on account of Labour Day holiday

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic markets are eyeing a soft start to trade amid lack of decisive catalysts. At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,551, up 3-odd points from its previous close. However, when compared to Nifty Futures' last Friday's close, it was up 31 points.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the week up 0.37 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 also climbed 0.12 per cent. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.21 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up over 1 per cent. Last Friday, the three major indices in the US ended mixed as traders weighed the latest US jobs report, which showed that unemployment ticked higher to 3.8 per cent in August, reaching its highest level in more than a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33 per cent, while the S&P 500 added roughly 0.18 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.02 per cent. Wall Street is closed today on account of Labour Day holiday. Stocks to Watch:
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company won a Rs 282 crore order from Madhya Gujarat Vij (MGVCL) for full Turnkey contract (design, supply and installation) for development of distribution infrastructure work for loss reduction at Dahod. The duration of the contract is 31 months.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company entered into an Asset Transfer Agreement and a Business Transfer Agreement with unit Mahindra Last Mile Mobility for transfer of identified assets and business pertaining to the Last Mile Mobility Business to MLMML.
IDBI Bank: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has invited bids for asset valuers for the bank. The bids are expected to be submitted by Oct. 9.
Paytm: The company will likely hold a press conference at 2 PM on Monday.
8:48 AM

Stocks to Watch: IDBI Bank, Paytm, Hero Moto

Bharat Electronics: The company is in pact with Israel Aerospace Industries to collaborate on short range air defense systems. 
 
Paytm: Antfin's shareholding in the company has reduced from 23.79 per cent to 9.90 per cent. Accordingly, no person affiliated with Antfin will qualify as a Significant Beneficial Owner of the company. Paytm said that since Resilient Asset Management B.V., an overseas entity wholly owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, holds 10.30 per cent of Paytm's equity share capital, Sharma will be the only SBO of the company. His shareholding in Paytm (direct and indirect) now stands at 19.42 per cent.  READ MORE

8:45 AM

FPI inflows hit 4-month low at Rs 12,262 cr in Aug on resurfacing inflation

"FPIs are adopting a 'wait and watch' approach rather than making a complete U-turn. There continues to be uncertainty in the global economy and the underlying scenario is fast changing. This will make the flows from FPIs volatile," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said. READ MORE

8:42 AM

Street Signs: T+3 for IPOs is optional, grey market premium at 25% & more

6...3...now voluntary:T+3 for IPOs is optional
Starting this month, the trade date plus three (T+3) timeline for initial public offerings has become voluntary. READ MORE

8:39 AM

Nifty 50: 3 ways in which the index could move, near-term target & more

The expectation is that the Nifty50 index will continue to perform well in the short and medium term, with the potential for reaching new highs READ MORE

8:37 AM

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 2,294.93 crore last Friday

8:35 AM

Fund Flow :: FIIs buy equities worth Rs 487.94 crore last Friday

8:33 AM

Gift Nifty suggests positive start on Dalal Street

>> Compared to Nifty Futures' last Friday close, the index is up neaerly 50 points


8:30 AM

G-20 Summit in India :: Biden 'disappointed' if Xi plans to skip G-20 Summit

>> US President Joe Biden said he was disappointed about reports his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, plans to skip the G-20 summit in New Delhi this week.
 
>> “I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him,” Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday when asked about indications Xi will not join the leaders’ summit.

8:25 AM

Chinese banks lend billions to Russia amid Western sanctions: FT

>> China's biggest banks are extending billions of dollars to Russia as sanctions pressure western lenders to exit the country, according to a Financial Times report.
 
>> Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, western regulators have cracked down on Russia by imposing sanctions and urging banking institutions to pull back on operations in the country. 

Source: Bloomberg

8:22 AM

Stock market rally is set to weather higher bond yields, investors say

>> This year's US stock market rally is strong enough to withstand another leg higher for bond yields, according to the latest Markets Live Pulse survey.
 
>> With the soft-landing narrative for the world’s biggest economy gaining traction, the majority of 331 respondents expect losses for S&P 500 Index to be contained to less than 10% should yields on the 10-year Treasury resume their climb and hit 4.5%.

>> That would allow the US equities benchmark to hold on to some of its 18% year-to-date gains.

Source: Bloomberg

8:19 AM

What pushed crude oil prices to nine-month high?

>> Oil prices ticked up in Asian morning trade on Monday, as market sentiment was buoyed by positive China and US economic data, as well as expectations of ongoing crude supply cuts from major producers.

>> The sustained upward price movement comes after both contracts settled at their highest levels in more than half a year last week, breaking a two-week losing streak.

>> On the demand side, China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in August, data from Caixin's manufacturing PMI survey indicated, leading to renewed optimism about the economic health of the world's largest oil importer.

>> A series of economic support measures announced by Beijing last week, such as deposit rate cuts at some of the country's largest state-owned banks and an easing of borrowing rules for home buyers, have also supported prices.

>> Expectations of tightening oil supplies have grown after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak's remarks on Thursday that Russia had agreed with partners in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on the parameters for continued export cuts. An official announcement with details of the planned cuts is expected this week.

Source: Reuters

8:17 AM

Commodity check :: Brent crude holds $88/bbl

8:15 AM

SoftBank's Arm to ask for $47 to $51 per share in IPO

>> Arm Holdings Ltd, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, is planning to ask investors to pay $47 to $51 for each of its shares when it begins marketing its initial public offering (IPO) this week, Reuters reported on Saturday.

>> The price range would translate into a valuation for Arm of roughly between $50 billion and $54 billion, and an offering of $5 billion to $5.4 billion.

>> It would make Arm the most valuable company to list in New York since electric car maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) debuted in 2021.
 
>> SoftBank could possibly raise this range before the IPO prices, should investor demand prove strong, said the sources.

8:13 AM

New Zealand trade expands in second quarter

>> New Zealand’s trade expanded in the quarter ended June, with total trade coming in at 51.8 billion New Zealand dollars, 4.9% higher compared with June 2022.
 
>> Government data showed that the exports of goods and services for the quarter totaled NZ$25.3 billion, up from NZ$23.1 billion a year ago.
 
>> Meanwhile, imports of goods and services for the quarter totaled NZ$26.6 billion, up from NZ$26.3 billion last year.

8:11 AM

Country Garden shares zoom 9% in Hong Kong

>> Shares of Evergrande rose 9%.

>> Other gainers also included Longfor Group, which spiked 10.65%, and China Resources Land, which gained 10.26%.

8:09 AM

Hong Kong property stocks surge as Country Garden extends bond deadline

>> Hong Kong's real estate stocks surged, leading gains on the Hang Seng on Monday.
 
>> This comes after embattled developer Country Garden Holdings reportedly won approval to extend payments for an onshore private bond over the weekend and some of China’s banks cut mortgage rates on Friday.

>> At 10 AM. Hong Kong time, the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index was 7.32% up compared to its last close, marking its largest one day gain since July 25.

8:07 AM

South Korea to provide exporters $137 billion of policy financing until year-end

>> South Korea will provide up to 181 trillion won ($137 billion) of cheap loans to exporters until the end of this year and waive visa processing fees for Chinese tourists to spur exports and tourism, its finance ministry said on Monday.
 
>> The government aims to increase the number of Chinese tourists to 1.5 million a month from the current one million by expediting waiving visa fees and coordinating tourist events with retailers.

>> "In September, the trade balance is likely to remain in surplus while the declines in exports will further ease, and exports are likely to swing to growth during the fourth quarter," finance minister Choo Kyung-ho told policymakers at a meeting on Monday.

Source: Reuters

8:05 AM

Asian markets tick higher; Hang Seng jumps 2%

8:02 AM

ALERT :: US markets are shut today on account of Labour Day holiday

7:59 AM

Moody's lifts 2023 US growth forecast, cuts China's for 2024

>> Credit rating agency Moody's raised its 2023 US economic growth forecast on Friday but cut its estimate next year for China, saying that while the risk of a recession had fallen in the United States, China's challenges were mounting.
 
>> "We have raised our growth forecast for the United States' economy to 1.9% in 2023 from 1.1% in our May outlook, acknowledging the strong underlying economic momentum," Moody's said in a report.

>> In contrast, it said China was facing "considerable growth challenges" stemming from weak business and consumer confidence amid economic and policy uncertainty, continued property sector woes and an aging working population.
 
>> Moody's kept its growth projection for this year at 5% but cut its 2024 forecast to 4.0% from 4.5% previously.

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyMarketsMarket newsstock marketsIndian stock marketsstock market tradingGift NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty 50Global Markets

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

