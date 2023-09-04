Confirmation

Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed in thin trade; Hang Seng gains 2%

Stock market LIVE updates, September 4, 2023: US markets are closed today on account of Labour Day holiday

SI Reporter New Delhi
markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic markets are eyeing a soft start to trade amid lack of decisive catalysts. At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,551, up 3-odd points from its previous close. However, when compared to Nifty Futures' last Friday's close, it was up 31 points.

Globally, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors look to key data from Australia (interest rate decision) and China (trade data) later in the week.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the week up 0.37 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 also climbed 0.12 per cent. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.21 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up over 1 per cent.

Last Friday, the three major indices in the US ended mixed as traders weighed the latest US jobs report, which showed that unemployment ticked higher to 3.8 per cent in August, reaching its highest level in more than a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33 per cent, while the S&P 500 added roughly 0.18 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.02 per cent.

Wall Street is closed today on account of Labour Day holiday.

Stocks to Watch:
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company won a Rs 282 crore order from Madhya Gujarat Vij (MGVCL) for full Turnkey contract (design, supply and installation) for development of distribution infrastructure work for loss reduction at Dahod. The duration of the contract is 31 months.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company entered into an Asset Transfer Agreement and a Business Transfer Agreement with unit Mahindra Last Mile Mobility for transfer of identified assets and business pertaining to the Last Mile Mobility Business to MLMML.

IDBI Bank: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has invited bids for asset valuers for the bank. The bids are expected to be submitted by Oct. 9.
First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

