Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty aim to open with small gains; Infosys eyed

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with small gains on Wednesday as Dalal Street reacts to the ease in the headline CPI inflation for August. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 27 points higher at 20,073.
India CPI eased to 6.83 per cent in August, from a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, as price increase for vegetables moderated. The data came ahead of the US CPI inflation, due later tonight, which will further dictate the US Fed's policy trajectory.
Back home, Infosys will be eyed in stock-specific action after it signed a strategic multi-year collaboration with Europe's STARK Group to power its digital transformation journey by leveraging Topaz, Infosys' AI offering. READ
KEC International will also be in focus as it secured new orders of Rs 1,012 crore across its various businesses.
Global markets
In Asia this morning, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi gained up to 0.36 per cent. While Strait Times and S&P/ASX 200 fell up to 0.6 per cent.
Overnight in the US, tech shares slumped amd Nasdaq slid 1.04 per cent. The S&P 500 dropped 0.57 per cent, the Dow Jones dipped 0.05 per cent. Brent Crude topped 10-month highs, trading over $92 per barrel.
Ahead of IPO, RR Kabel collects over Rs 585 cr from anchor investors
TPG-backed wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd on Tuesday said it has mobilised Rs 585.62 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.
The company has allocated 56,58,201 equity shares to 54 entities at an average price of Rs 1,035 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. READ
Rupee strengthens 11 paise to close at 82.92/$ Tuesday
SIDBI plans to float a rights issue in FY25 to expand its equity capital
Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), a refinancing entity for SME finance, will float a rights issue of equity shares in the next financial year to expand its capital base by Rs 10,000 crore and support a growing balance sheet. READ
Infosys signs multi-year digital partnership with Denmark-based STARK Group
IT major Infosys has signed a strategic multi-year collaboration with STARK Group, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey by leveraging Topaz, Infosys' artificial intelligence (AI) offering. READ
Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal floats plan to consolidate copper assets
Billioniare Anil Agarwal is planning to transfer Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines — the country’s largest integrated copper producer — from his group’s holding company Vedanta Resources to listed Indian arm Vedanta Ltd. The sale can “create a fully integrated copper vertical and eventually, a successful global copper company, like Chile's Codelco and Mexico's Southern Copper,” Agarwal posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). READ
Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lenders
One of India’s hottest tech companies, Byju’s, allegedly hid $533 million in an obscure three-year-old hedge fund that once said its principal place of business was an IHOP pancake restaurant in Miami, according to lenders trying to recover the cash. READ
India govt bond yields may edge lower on CPI ease: Report
Indian government bond yields are likely to edge lower in the early session on Wednesday following data that showed inflation eased, while the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised guidelines on investment categorisation for banks were seen aiding sentiment, reported Reuters.
The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is likely to trade in the 7.15%-7.19% range on Wednesday after ending the previous session at 7.2002%.
The revised RBI guidelines have removed the ceiling on the held-to-maturity category of banks' investment portfolio.
Nifty may outperform the broader market in the near term: HDFC Securities
Both Small and Midcap Indices closed with big bear candle, which resulted in to bearish “Engulfing” pattern on the daily chart. This move indicates the bearish trend reversal for these indices. READ
Nifty Pvt Bank, FMCG indices: Here's why you should buy the dips
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty FMCG index may trade sideways, while the Nifty PSU Bank index is expected to trade with a positive bias. READ
Infosys: The IT major has inked a multi-year deal, for an undisclosed sum, with STARK Group, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey.
Steel stocks: India and the US will set up a joint monitoring mechanism to enable exports of at least 336,000 tonnes of certain steel and aluminium products without paying additional levies.
Banks: With effect from April 2024, RBI has directed banks to classify investments in three categories. Fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL) will be the new category, under which there will be held for trading (HFT) - over 5 per cent sale from HFT will need prior approval. READ MORE
DIIs buy shares worth Rs 259.48 crore Tuesday
FIIs sell Rs 1,047 crore of shares Tuesday
India's August retail inflation eases to 6.83%, but still above RBI band
India’s retail inflation rate fell below the 7 per cent mark in August and industrial production accelerated to a five-month high in July, providing some relief to the government on the macroeconomic front ahead of the festival season. READ
Brent tops $92 per bbl on expectations of tight supply
Gift Nifty futures hint at minor gains at open
US stock futures hold minor losses in post market trade
Asian markets weak; Hang Seng bucks trend
Slump in tech shares send US indices lower Tuesday
Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
