Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty aim to open with small gains; Infosys eyed

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with small gains on Wednesday as Dalal Street reacts to the ease in the headline CPI inflation for August. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 27 points higher at 20,073. India CPI eased to 6.83 per cent in August , from a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, as price increase for vegetables moderated. The data came ahead of the US CPI inflation, due later tonight, which will further dictate the US Fed's policy trajectory. Infosys will be eyed in stock-specific action after it signed a strategic multi-year collaboration with Europe's STARK Group to power its digital transformation journey by leveraging Topaz, Infosys' AI offering. Back home,will be eyed in stock-specific action after it signed a strategic multi-year collaboration with Europe's STARK Group to power its digital transformation journey by leveraging Topaz, Infosys' AI offering. READ KEC International will also be in focus as it secured new orders of Rs 1,012 crore across its various businesses. Global markets In Asia this morning, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi gained up to 0.36 per cent. While Strait Times and S&P/ASX 200 fell up to 0.6 per cent. Overnight in the US, tech shares slumped amd Nasdaq slid 1.04 per cent. The S&P 500 dropped 0.57 per cent, the Dow Jones dipped 0.05 per cent. Brent Crude topped 10-month highs, trading over $92 per barrel. Read More