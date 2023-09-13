Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty aim to open with small gains; Infosys eyed
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty aim to open with small gains; Infosys eyed

Stock Market Live on September 13, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 27 points higher at 20,073; Brent Crude topped 10-month highs, trading over $92 per barrel

SI Reporter New Delhi

Sep 13 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with small gains on Wednesday as Dalal Street reacts to the ease in the headline CPI inflation for August. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 27 points higher at 20,073. 
8:45 AM

Ahead of IPO, RR Kabel collects over Rs 585 cr from anchor investors

TPG-backed wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd on Tuesday said it has mobilised Rs 585.62 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.
The company has allocated 56,58,201 equity shares to 54 entities at an average price of Rs 1,035 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. READ

8:41 AM

Rupee strengthens 11 paise to close at 82.92/$ Tuesday

8:37 AM

SIDBI plans to float a rights issue in FY25 to expand its equity capital

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), a refinancing entity for SME finance, will float a rights issue of equity shares in the next financial year to expand its capital base by Rs 10,000 crore and support a growing balance sheet. READ

8:33 AM

Infosys signs multi-year digital partnership with Denmark-based STARK Group

IT major Infosys has signed a strategic multi-year collaboration with STARK Group, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey by leveraging Topaz, Infosys' artificial intelligence (AI) offering. READ

8:28 AM

Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal floats plan to consolidate copper assets

Billioniare Anil Agarwal is planning to transfer Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines — the country’s largest integrated copper producer — from his group’s holding company Vedanta Resources to listed Indian arm Vedanta Ltd. The sale can “create a fully integrated copper vertical and eventually, a successful global copper company, like Chile's Codelco and Mexico's Southern Copper,” Agarwal posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). READ

8:24 AM

Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lenders

One of India’s hottest tech companies, Byju’s, allegedly hid $533 million in an obscure three-year-old hedge fund that once said its principal place of business was an IHOP pancake restaurant in Miami, according to lenders trying to recover the cash. READ

8:20 AM

India govt bond yields may edge lower on CPI ease: Report

Indian government bond yields are likely to edge lower in the early session on Wednesday following data that showed inflation eased, while the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised guidelines on investment categorisation for banks were seen aiding sentiment, reported Reuters. 
 
The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is likely to trade in the 7.15%-7.19% range on Wednesday after ending the previous session at 7.2002%.

The revised RBI guidelines have removed the ceiling on the held-to-maturity category of banks' investment portfolio.  

8:16 AM

Nifty may outperform the broader market in the near term: HDFC Securities

Both Small and Midcap Indices closed with big bear candle, which resulted in to bearish “Engulfing” pattern on the daily chart. This move indicates the bearish trend reversal for these indices. READ

8:11 AM

Nifty Pvt Bank, FMCG indices: Here's why you should buy the dips

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty FMCG index may trade sideways, while the Nifty PSU Bank index is expected to trade with a positive bias. READ

8:05 AM

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 13: Infosys, Vedanta, BoB, Paytm, KEC, SpiceJet

Infosys: The IT major has inked a multi-year deal, for an undisclosed sum, with STARK Group, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey.
 
Steel stocks: India and the US will set up a joint monitoring mechanism to enable exports of at least 336,000 tonnes of certain steel and aluminium products without paying additional levies.
 
Banks: With effect from April 2024, RBI has directed banks to classify investments in three categories. Fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL) will be the new category, under which there will be held for trading (HFT) - over 5 per cent sale from HFT will need prior approval. READ MORE

8:01 AM

DIIs buy shares worth Rs 259.48 crore Tuesday

7:57 AM

FIIs sell Rs 1,047 crore of shares Tuesday

7:53 AM

India's August retail inflation eases to 6.83%, but still above RBI band

India’s retail inflation rate fell below the 7 per cent mark in August and industrial production accelerated to a five-month high in July, providing some relief to the government on the macroeconomic front ahead of the festival season. READ

7:48 AM

Brent tops $92 per bbl on expectations of tight supply

7:43 AM

Gift Nifty futures hint at minor gains at open

7:39 AM

US stock futures hold minor losses in post market trade

7:37 AM

Asian markets weak; Hang Seng bucks trend

7:33 AM

Slump in tech shares send US indices lower Tuesday

7:19 AM

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

