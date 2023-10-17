Market LIVE: ITC gains 1%; Maruti to issue shares worth Rs 12,841 cr to SMC

Stock Market Live: Firm global cues lifted Indian benchmarks by up to 0.56 per cent in early deals on Tuesday, led by HDFC Bank, Bajaj twins, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech M, SBI, Axis Bank, and Titan Company. The BSE Sensex was up 300 points at 66,535 while the Nifty50 hovered above 19,800-mark.

The broader markets, meanwhile, extended their winning run with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.48 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, all the key indices were in the green with the Nifty PSU Bank index up 0.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty Financial Services and Metal indices (up 0.7 per cent each), and the Nifty Media index (up 0.5 per cent).