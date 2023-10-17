Market LIVE: ITC gains 1%; Maruti to issue shares worth Rs 12,841 cr to SMC

Stock Market Live: Firm global cues lifted Indian benchmarks by up to 0.56 per cent in early deals on Tuesday, led by HDFC Bank, Bajaj twins, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech M, SBI, Axis Bank, and Titan Company. The BSE Sensex was up 300 points at 66,535 while the Nifty50 hovered above 19,800-mark.
The broader markets, meanwhile, extended their winning run with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.48 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, all the key indices were in the green with the Nifty PSU Bank index up 0.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty Financial Services and Metal indices (up 0.7 per cent each), and the Nifty Media index (up 0.5 per cent).
Rs 10 trn investment, over 300 MoUs on cards during Maritime Summit
Sonowal said that this is the 3rd edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 before this it was also organized in 2016 and 2021.
10:40 AM
Chart: How to reach Rs 1 cr in savings with Rs 10,000 monthly investment
A Rs 30,000 monthly investment at 12 per cent annual returns will roughly take around 12 years to reach your first Rs 1 crore and 20 years to reach Rs 3 crore.
10:29 AM
ALERT: Maruti to issue shares worth Rs 12,841 crore to SMC for its Gujarat unit acquisition
The company will issue 1.23 crore preferntial shares to Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) at Rs 10,420.85 apiece to acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG).
10:17 AM
Tyre stocks in demand on Ceat's strong Q2 results; MRF, JK Tyre at new high
Ceat said the healthy quarter-on-quarter volume growth was driven by strong OEM demand for festive inventory.
10:02 AM
Daily commentary: Market hoping for Israel war to remain localised
The market scenario is changing fast. There is a risk-on mood in the market triggered by the hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will not spread.
President Biden’s upcoming trip to Israel and Jordan and the two US aircraft carriers sent to the Eastern Mediterranean is a clear message to Iran and Hezbollah not to intervene in the war. The market hopes that the war will remain localised, and this is the reason why the market remains hopeful.
The HDFC Bank results, particularly the bullish guidance and commentary, are positive and the bank, which has the highest weightage in the Nifty, can support the market. Results from the other leading banking names too will be good.
Capital goods and autos continue to be on strong wicket.
Views by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
9:48 AM
Cyient DLM up 3% on strong Q2 numbers
Net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 14.65 crore in Q2 from Rs 7.10 crore last year. Total income surged 77.7 per cent YoY to Rs 301.12 crore.
9:45 AM
Jio Financial off highs; reports 2x jump in profit for Sept quarter
In its first earnings after being demerged from Reliance Industries and listed on the exchanges, the company posted a 101.30 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 668.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30 versus Rs 331.92 crore in Q1FY24.
9:41 AM
Bank of Maharashtra up 2%; net profit zooms 72% YoY in Sept quarter
Q2 net profit surged 72 per cent YoY to Rs 920 crore, while Net Interest Income (NII) expanded 28.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,432 crore.
9:38 AM
CEAT surges 7%; Q2 net profit jumps 32 times from year ago
Ceat Q2 net profit soared 32-times to Rs 207.72 crore from a year ago. The sharp growth was partly aided by a dip in raw material prices.
Total income was up 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 3,053.32 crore.
9:36 AM
Bajaj Finance firms up ahead of Q2 results today
9:32 AM
HDFC Bank trims gains; Q2 bad loans rise, NIM dips below 4%
The Q2 net profit rose 50.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15,976 crore, above Bloomberg estimates of Rs 14,120 crore.
Gross NPA ratio rose to 1.34 per cent as on September 30, 2023, from 1.17 per cent on June 30 and the net interest margin, which stayed above 4 per cent for many years, declined to 3.4 per cent.
9:29 AM
PSBs sectoral winner, Realty pack lags in red
9:27 AM
BSE Smallcap index leads broader market gains
9:25 AM
Divi's Lab, L&T, HUL, Britannia trail
9:23 AM
Tata Consumer, Tata Steel additional winners on Nifty
9:20 AM
HEATMAP: Bajaj twins, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank lead gains on Sensex