Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices gain up to 1% tracking Wall Street rally

Stock market LIVE updates: Equities may look to rise on Tuesday as a Wall Street-led global rally support sentiment.



At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty was up 71 points at 19,812.



Among individual stocks, shares of HDFC Bank would be in focus after the private lender reported it's first quarterly results post merger. The stock's ADR settled 1 pet cent higher overnight as the numbers were better-than-expected on most fronts.



Besides, those of Jio Financial Services would also be on radar as the Reliance Industries group company reported a net profit of Rs 668 crore for the July-September period, a jump of 101 per cent from the previous quarter.



September quarter (Q2-FY24) results on Tuesday, October 17:

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Syngene International, CIE Automotive India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Zensar Technologies, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Can Fin Homes, PCBL, Newgen Software Technologies, TCI Express, VST Industries, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Tata Metaliks, IIFL Securities, and Huhtamaki India will announce their Q2-FY24 earnings today.



Global markets

Asian markets were trading with gains on Tuesday, following the steps of US indices.



In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 traded 1.39 per cent higher.



South Korea's Kospi added 0.77 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.97 per cent.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 0.93 per cent. The S&P 500 climbed 1.06 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2 per cent.