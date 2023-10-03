STOCK MARKET LIVE: After a long weekend, Dalal Street investors are looking forward to a crucial week with the RBI's monetary policy outcome eyed on Friday. Today on Tuesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with losses. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,590 levels, down 100 points over Nifty futures' last close. Globally, the Dow closed lower by 0.2 per cent in the US on Monday even after legislators were able to come to a short-term agreement to prevent the government shutdown. The S&P 500 inched higher by 0.01 per cent. The Nasdaq added 0.67 per cent. Asian markets were mostly lower this morning. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1 per cent ahead of the country's policy outcome. Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2 per cent. Hang Seng index dipped 1.48 per cent lower. South Korean and Chinese markets are closed for holidays. Stocks in focus: Vedanta will see market action as the conglomerate has announced a 6-way split for all its businesses to 'unlock value'. JSW Infra will make its market debut. It is eyeing a listing gain of 19 per cent over its issue price of Rs 119, as per ipowatch.com Selloff in bonds continued with the 10-year treasury yield topping 4.7 per cent at one point. The dollar index too rose to 107-mark. Brent crude, on the other hand, was down 5 per cent to $90 per barrel as prospects of higher interest rates roiled market mood. Read More