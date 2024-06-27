Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start for Indian bourses; Wall Street ends higher
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start for Indian bourses; Wall Street ends higher

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 27, 2024: At 6:36 AM GIFT, Nifty futures traded 72 points lower at 23,796, indicating a negative opening for the day

SI Reporter New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
9:05 AM

Rupee opens at $83.51

8:59 AM

Funds eyeing India's sovereign debt mkt risk being tripped up by red tape

India’s $1.3 trillion sovereign debt market has become a magnet for global investors. However, this newfound interest highlights how difficult doing business in the world’s most populous country can be for outsiders. READ MORE

8:41 AM

M&M may surpass Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki in PV segment in June: Nuvama

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is anticipated to surpass Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment in June 2024, driven by a low base, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities’ (Nuvama) recent note on the auto sector. READ MORE

8:29 AM

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,990, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,900. The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 65,990. Read more


8:21 AM

Strong air conditioner sales, Beko gains could drive rerating in Voltas

The stock of the country’s largest Room Air Conditioner (RAC) maker, Voltas, is up 17 per cent from its May lows and 36 per cent over the last three months. In addition to robust demand on the back of a strong summer season, distribution expansion, new launches and backward integration are expected to help it sustain a strong operating performance going ahead. READ MORE

8:04 AM

Don't fall prey to narratives: Quant MF CEO Tandon tells investors

In his first address to investors after the front-running investigation at Quant Mutual Fund (MF) came to the fore, chief executive officer (CEO) Sandeep Tandon said investors have nothing to worry about as the fund’s management will continue unaffected and schemes remain high on liquidity. READ MORE

7:43 AM

Profit-taking ahead? GIFT Nifty, Asian markets hint at negative open

The record-breaking rally may run into some kind of resistance today on account of the monthly futures & options (F&O) expiry and weak cues from Asian peers. READ MORE

7:40 AM

LTIM, KEC Int'l, RVNL, Ramky Infra among eight stocks to watch on June 27

LTIMindtree: SN Subrahmanyan, vice chairman of L&T Infotech, will succeed AM Naik as chairman following Naik's resignation from the board on June 26. Subrahmanyan, known as SNS, joined the L&T Infotech board on January 10, 2015, and was appointed vice chairman on May 4, 2017. READ MORE

7:38 AM

Stocks to watch on June 27: DRL, SBI, IIFL, Telecom stocks, CSB Bank

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Subsidiary Dr Reddy’s Laboratories SA, Switzerland, entered into an agreement to acquire Nicotinell and related brands from Haleon plc and its associate companies. READ MORE

7:24 AM

VBL, SBI Card, Aether: Here's why Anand Rathi advises buying these stocks

After peaking near the 1672 mark on 19-06-2024, VBL experienced a significant downturn, with a decline of approximately 110 points, equating to roughly 6-7 per cent. However, in the current week, VBL demonstrated resilience by avoiding further drops and instead reversed around 21DEMA. READ MORE

7:21 AM

40% investment by TaMo CV arm in FY25 to be in advanced tech: Girish Wagh

Leading commercial vehicle (CV) maker Tata Motors on Wednesday said 40 per cent of investments by the CV arm  in 2024-25 would be in advanced technologies, including electrification and alternative fuels. READ MORE

7:17 AM

Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

Markets edged higher as expected, gaining over half a percent. After a flat start, the Nifty gradually climbed throughout the session and closed near the day’s high at 23,868.80. READ MORE

7:16 AM

Nifty IT looking for breakout, Auto to underperform; trading strategy here

The NIFTY IT Index is currently trading at 35,406.55. In the near term, the index is range-bound on the charts, with a defined trading range between 35,190 and 35,600. READ MORE

7:13 AM

Fear the market turbulence? Ulips will keep your investment safe

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked life insurance companies not to advertise Unit Linked Insurance Plans (Ulips) as investment products. It has also urged them to disclose their risk factors. READ MORE

7:12 AM

Brent crude at $84.91 per bbl

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 27, 2024: Indian benchmark indices may start in the negative territory today, signalling a pause to the recent bullish trend. 
On June 26, the Sensex surged 0.90 per cent, reaching a new all-time high of 78,759.40. Simultaneously, the Nifty50 climbed 0.71 per cent, achieving a fresh record high of 23,889.90.
At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 72 points lower at 23,796, indicating a negative opening for the day. 
Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading in red following a weakening yen, which touched a near 38-year low of 160.82 against the US dollar late Wednesday. 
Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.94 per cent lower, while Australia’s ASX200 slipped 1.50 per cent. 
In contrast, Wall Street settled higher, with the Nasdaq gaining 0.49 per cent, Dow Jones rising 0.16 per cent, and the S&P 500 edging up 0.04 percent.
On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,535.43 crore on June 26, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares amounting to Rs 5,103.67 crore.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

