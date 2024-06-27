Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start for Indian bourses; Wall Street ends higher

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 27, 2024: Indian benchmark indices may start in the negative territory today, signalling a pause to the recent bullish trend.

On June 26, the Sensex surged 0.90 per cent, reaching a new all-time high of 78,759.40. Simultaneously, the Nifty50 climbed 0.71 per cent, achieving a fresh record high of 23,889.90.

At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 72 points lower at 23,796, indicating a negative opening for the day.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading in red following a weakening yen, which touched a near 38-year low of 160.82 against the US dollar late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.94 per cent lower, while Australia’s ASX200 slipped 1.50 per cent.

In contrast, Wall Street settled higher, with the Nasdaq gaining 0.49 per cent, Dow Jones rising 0.16 per cent, and the S&P 500 edging up 0.04 percent.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,535.43 crore on June 26, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares amounting to Rs 5,103.67 crore.