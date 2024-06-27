Business Standard
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start for Indian bourses; Wall Street ends higher

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 27, 2024: At 6:36 AM GIFT, Nifty futures traded 72 points lower at 23,796, indicating a negative opening for the day

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 27, 2024: Indian benchmark indices may start in the negative territory today, signalling a pause to the recent bullish trend. 

On June 26, the Sensex surged 0.90 per cent, reaching a new all-time high of 78,759.40. Simultaneously, the Nifty50 climbed 0.71 per cent, achieving a fresh record high of 23,889.90.

At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 72 points lower at 23,796, indicating a negative opening for the day. 

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading in red following a weakening yen, which touched a near 38-year low of 160.82 against the US dollar late Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.94 per cent lower, while Australia’s ASX200 slipped 1.50 per cent. 

In contrast, Wall Street settled higher, with the Nasdaq gaining 0.49 per cent, Dow Jones rising 0.16 per cent, and the S&P 500 edging up 0.04 percent.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,535.43 crore on June 26, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares amounting to Rs 5,103.67 crore.

Don't fall prey to narratives: Quant MF CEO Tandon tells investors

In his first address to investors after the front-running investigation at Quant Mutual Fund (MF) came to the fore, chief executive officer (CEO) Sandeep Tandon said investors have nothing to worry about as the fund’s management will continue unaffected and schemes remain high on liquidity. READ MORE
Profit-taking ahead? GIFT Nifty, Asian markets hint at negative open

The record-breaking rally may run into some kind of resistance today on account of the monthly futures & options (F&O) expiry and weak cues from Asian peers. READ MORE
LTIM, KEC Int'l, RVNL, Ramky Infra among eight stocks to watch on June 27

LTIMindtree: SN Subrahmanyan, vice chairman of L&T Infotech, will succeed AM Naik as chairman following Naik's resignation from the board on June 26. Subrahmanyan, known as SNS, joined the L&T Infotech board on January 10, 2015, and was appointed vice chairman on May 4, 2017. READ MORE
Stocks to watch on June 27: DRL, SBI, IIFL, Telecom stocks, CSB Bank

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Subsidiary Dr Reddy’s Laboratories SA, Switzerland, entered into an agreement to acquire Nicotinell and related brands from Haleon plc and its associate companies. READ MORE
VBL, SBI Card, Aether: Here's why Anand Rathi advises buying these stocks

After peaking near the 1672 mark on 19-06-2024, VBL experienced a significant downturn, with a decline of approximately 110 points, equating to roughly 6-7 per cent. However, in the current week, VBL demonstrated resilience by avoiding further drops and instead reversed around 21DEMA. READ MORE
40% investment by TaMo CV arm in FY25 to be in advanced tech: Girish Wagh

Leading commercial vehicle (CV) maker Tata Motors on Wednesday said 40 per cent of investments by the CV arm  in 2024-25 would be in advanced technologies, including electrification and alternative fuels. READ MORE
Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

Markets edged higher as expected, gaining over half a percent. After a flat start, the Nifty gradually climbed throughout the session and closed near the day’s high at 23,868.80. READ MORE
Nifty IT looking for breakout, Auto to underperform; trading strategy here

The NIFTY IT Index is currently trading at 35,406.55. In the near term, the index is range-bound on the charts, with a defined trading range between 35,190 and 35,600. READ MORE
Fear the market turbulence? Ulips will keep your investment safe

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked life insurance companies not to advertise Unit Linked Insurance Plans (Ulips) as investment products. It has also urged them to disclose their risk factors. READ MORE
Brent crude at $84.91 per bbl

Asia-Pacific markets slip in trade; ASX200 down over 1%

US markets settle higher

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

