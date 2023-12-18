Stock Market LIVE: Hang Seng, Nikkei lead fall in Asian trade, down over 1%

Stock market updates on December 18, 2023: After rattling record highs in the week gone by, India' benchmark equity indices are likely to start this fresh week on a sedate note amid tepid moves by the Asian peers.

At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,460, suggesting a likley negative start of 50-odd points on the Nifty50.

In Asia this morning, Japan's Nikkei was down over 1 per cent a day ahead of Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision. Hang Seng and Shanghai were down over 0.5 per cent each, while Kospi and Taiwan were also marginally in red.

Among individual stocks, Zee Entertainment will be in focus as the company sought an extension for the proposed merger with Sony India.

In commodities, Brent Crude has jumped back to $77 per barrel.

Primary Market Update

Inox India and Siyaram Recycling IPOs to close for subscription today. Suraj Estate Developers, Motisons Jewellers India and Muthoot MicroFin maiden share sale open today.