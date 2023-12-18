Stock Market LIVE: Hang Seng, Nikkei lead fall in Asian trade, down over 1%

Stock market updates on December 18, 2023: After rattling record highs in the week gone by, India' benchmark equity indices are likely to start this fresh week on a sedate note amid tepid moves by the Asian peers.
At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,460, suggesting a likley negative start of 50-odd points on the Nifty50.
In Asia this morning, Japan's Nikkei was down over 1 per cent a day ahead of Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision. Hang Seng and Shanghai were down over 0.5 per cent each, while Kospi and Taiwan were also marginally in red.
Among individual stocks, Zee Entertainment will be in focus as the company sought an extension for the proposed merger with Sony India.
In commodities, Brent Crude has jumped back to $77 per barrel.
Primary Market Update
Inox India and Siyaram Recycling IPOs to close for subscription today. Suraj Estate Developers, Motisons Jewellers India and Muthoot MicroFin maiden share sale open today.
RBI's twin meetings with banks usher in new era of governance, compliance
Mint Road’s twin meetings with the boards of state-run and private banks on May 22 and 29 this year must go down as an initiative like none other to improve governance till date. A bland communique issued to boards well over a month before said it was primarily to discuss “issues related to governance, ethics, the role of the boards, and supervisory expectations.” Many bankers and board members who thought it would be just another interaction with the top brass of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) got it wrong. READ MORE
LT
India's market cap now just a whisker away from toppling Hong Kong's
The gap between market capitalisation of Hong Kong and India has dwindled significantly. At present, India’s market cap stands at approximately $4.3 trillion, while Hong Kong's is around $4.7 trillion. READ MORE
LT
ALERT :: China central bank resumes 14-day reverse repos
>> China's central bank resumed injecting short-term cash through 14-day reverse repos for the first time in three months on Monday
>> PBOC steps up efforts to smoothen increasing year-end liquidity demand.
>> The People's Bank of China injected a total of 244 billion yuan ($34.28 billion) through reverse repos in open market operations, including 184 billion yuan through the seven-day tenor and 60 billion yuan via the 14-day tenor.
Source: Reuters
LT
Car plows into vehicle in Biden's motorcade outside Delaware campaign HQ
Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident. READ MORE
LT
Commodity Alert:: Brent crude back near $77 per barrel
Source: Investing.com
LT
Asian Market Update: Hang Seng, Nikkei down over 1%; await BoJ outcome on Tuesday
Source: Yahoo Finance
LT
US Market Update: Broader indices end in red, even as Dow, Nasdaq extend gains on Friday
Source: Yahoo Finance
LT
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.