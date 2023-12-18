Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

HFCL hits 52-week high, zooms over 10% on heavy volumes

The stock has rallied over 21 per cent in the last two trading sessions after unveiling new products for the defence market.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of HFCL zoomed over 10 per cent to high a fresh 52-week high of Rs 82.05 on the BSE in intra-day deals on Monday. In the process, the stock has zoomed over 21 per cent in the last two trading sessions after unveiling new products for the defence market.

At 11:35 AM, the stock quoted at Rs 80.60 up 8.8 per cent backed by heavy volume of around 36.59 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 11.05 lakh shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up marginally at 71,510.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In an exchange filing on Friday, HFCL said the company through its 90 per cent owned subsidiary, Raddef Private Limited, a R&D enterprise specialising in cutting edge radars and RF solutions, has designed a range of Surveillance Radars catered to meet diverse operational needs.

"These radars employ Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology offering numerous advantages over other radar technologies, including high accuracy, low power consumption, and resistance to interference.", said the release.

The worldwide market for surveillance Radars is expected to reach to $12 billion per annum by 2030 from the current market size of $6.87 billion per annum, the release added.

That apart, earlier this month, the company had secured work orders aggregating to Rs 1,015 crore, from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, a Government of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking (MPJN).

The said order encompasses for providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables on critical and important routes, for the execution of Multi - Village Drinking Water Supply Network in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. This order is expected to boost the company's revenue and profitability, the release stated.

Further, the Company along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited, had received the purchase orders aggregating to Rs 67 crore for supply of Optical Fiber Cables to one of the domestic Telecom Service Providers.

Also Read

HFCL soars 7% on winning Rs 1,015 cr order from Madhya Pradesh govt firm

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Centre to disburse Rs 400 cr to 20 firms under PLI scheme for telecom gear

Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts

Telecom operators projected to lose Rs 250 cr in SMS revenue to OTTs

Infosys, TCS, Wipro: Do IT stocks have more steam left? What charts say

Solar Industries slides 11% after explosion at Nagpur plant kills 9

Zee Ent slips 4% as it seeks to extend deadline for merger with Sony

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices outrun; Rajesh Exports, SpiceJet zoom 9%

Stocks to Watch today: Zee, Sun Pharma, Lupin, NTPC, PCBL, Care Ratings


 
Topics : Buzzing stocks HFCL Telecom stocks Market trends stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon