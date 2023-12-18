Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sugar output down 11% at 7.4 mn tonne during Oct 1-Dec 15 of 2023-24 mkt yr

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi facing election next year, India, which is highly sensitive to food inflation, was likely to ban sugar exports, the first restriction on exports since 2016

Sugar Exports

Sugar Exports | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian mills produced 7.4 million metric tons of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, a 10.7% fall from the previous year, as many mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka started operations nearly a fortnight late this year, a leading trade body said on Monday.
 
Maharashtra's sugar production fell to 2.44 million tons from 3.3 million tons, while Karnataka's production dropped 11.7% to 1.7 million tons, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Production in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh rose 9% to 2.2 million tons as mills started operations early there, it said.
India has decided to allow sugar mills to divert up to 1.7 million tons of sugar for ethanol production, government and industry officials said on Friday, as New Delhi aims to reduce disruptions in its ambitious biofuel programme.
 
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi facing election next year, India, which is highly sensitive to food inflation, was likely to ban sugar exports, the first restriction on exports since 2016.

Also Read

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Sugar output in Maharashtra set to fall to lowest in 4 years after dry Aug

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

India's Oct-Nov sugar output drops as mills start late: Trade body

Smaller towns turn big market for Apple, account for 60% of iPhone sales

IT hiring easier than last year; founders hopeful of resumption in funding

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Sembcorp signs deal with Japanese firms to export green ammonia from India

Indian alcohol cos seek elimination of 'non-tariff barriers' in EU markets

Topics : Indian sugar industry Sugar sector Sugar stock Sugar supply sugar industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon