Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty at 22,100; Paytm hits 5% upper limit

Stock market updates on February 27, 2024: Equity market opened marginally in red on Tuesday tracking losses in the Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 50-odd points at 72,730 levels, while the NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 22,100 levels. UltraTech Cement, TCS and HCL Technologies were few of the early movers among the Sensex 30. Whereas, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel started off on a weak note. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices however were seen holding gains up to 0.3 per cent. Among individual shares, Paytm hit another 5 per cent upper circuit a day after its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL). Canara Bank was up 1 per cent after announcing 1:5 stock split. Global cues

Asian shares were seen trading with a negative bias. Hang Seng and Taiwan were down nearly 1 per cent each. While, Nikkei, Kospi and Straits Times quoted with losses of up to 0.5 per cent.

Overnight the US market ended on a tepid note as focus shifted from Nvidia powered rally to economic data for likely cues on timing of interest rate cut. Investors will closely be tracking the personal consumption expenditure price index and GDP numbers to be announced on Thursday.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield hovered around 4.27 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures moved back to $82 per barrel.