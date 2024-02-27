Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty at 22,100; Paytm hits 5% upper limit

Stock market updates on February 27, 2024: Equity market opened marginally in red on Tuesday tracking losses in the Asian peers.
The S&P BSE Sensex was down 50-odd points at 72,730 levels, while the NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 22,100 levels.
UltraTech Cement, TCS and HCL Technologies were few of the early movers among the Sensex 30. Whereas, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel started off on a weak note.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices however were seen holding gains up to 0.3 per cent. Among individual shares, Paytm hit another 5 per cent upper circuit a day after its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL). Canara Bank was up 1 per cent after announcing 1:5 stock split. Global cues
Asian shares were seen trading with a negative bias. Hang Seng and Taiwan were down nearly 1 per cent each. While, Nikkei, Kospi and Straits Times quoted with losses of up to 0.5 per cent.
Overnight the US market ended on a tepid note as focus shifted from Nvidia powered rally to economic data for likely cues on timing of interest rate cut. Investors will closely be tracking the personal consumption expenditure price index and GDP numbers to be announced on Thursday.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield hovered around 4.27 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures moved back to $82 per barrel.
Power Mech gains 2% on order win worth nearly Rs 400-crore
>> It has received an order worth Rs 396 crore from South East Central Railway on an EPC Basis.
9:37 AM
TVS Motor in red as Singapore-based arm looks to raise stake in Killwatt
>> Its Singapore subsidiary will raise stake in Germany-based electric mobility products and components start-up Killwatt GmbH to 49 per cent from 39.28 per cent by buying an additional 8,000 equity shares for 4 million euros (over Rs 35 crore).
9:35 AM
Andhra Cement sinks 4% as promoter begins partial stake sale via OFS
>> The company's promoter Sagar Cements will sell 5 per cent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).
>> The offer will be open between February 27 and 28.
>> The proposed floor price is set at Rs 90 per share against last close of Rs 111.
9:33 AM
Large Trade :: CMS Info System declines 2.5% after block deal
>> 42 million shares (27.1% equity) worth Rs 1,594 cr change hands at Rs 375.30/share in opening deals
>> As per repots, the company's promoter Sion Investment was looking to sell its entire 26.7 per cent stake in the firm via block deals today. The floor price was likely set at Rs 360.
9:29 AM
Canara Bank off highs after Board approves stock split
>> Its board has approved a stock split of every 1 share into 5 shares.
9:28 AM
Buzzing stock :: Paytm hits 5% upper circuit for 2nd day; Vijay Sharma steps down from PPBL board
>> Vijay Shekhar Sharma has resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank as part-time non-executive chairman as the payment bank has decided to reconstitute the board by inducting former bureaucrats and public sector bankers.
9:25 AM
Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices gain 0.3% each
Sensex Heatmap :: IT stocks support indices, financials weigh
9:19 AM
OPENING BELL :: Nifty hovers below 22,100
9:17 AM
OPENING BELL :: Sensex dips 100 pts in early deals
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty dips below 22,100
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex settles flat in the red
9:05 AM
Currency check :: Rupee trades 1 paise up vs USD
9:02 AM
Fundraising via QIPs gain traction as India Inc looks for growth capital
Equity fundraising through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) has gained traction, thanks to supportive equity markets and the need for fresh fundraising to meet capital expenditure (capex) requirements. READ MORE
8:58 AM
SBI MF energy fund collects Rs 6,700 crore in new fund offering period
SBI Mutual Fund’s latest offering Energy Opportunities Fund collected over Rs 6,700 crore during the new fund offering (NFO) period, making it one of the highest grossing NFOs in the thematic space. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Food delivery company Swiggy changes registered name ahead of IPO
Swiggy is planning to file its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its IPO in the next couple of days, aiming for an $11 billion IPO valuation target. READ MORE
8:51 AM
International mutual fund schemes see fresh round of restrictions
International mutual fund (MF) schemes are seeing a fresh round of restrictions on investments as the foreign investment limit remains capped at $7 billion. Fund houses, which first got close to breaching the investment limit in January 2022, have been opening their schemes for inflows as and when redemptions create room for fresh foreign investment. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Will Bitcoin extend its rally post the Halving event?
Bitcoin is riding high, with the world's largest cryptocurrency leaping over 20% so far this year. Its market value has also breached the 1 trillion dollar-mark for the first time since late 2021. However, the crypto community is abuzz with two questions: Has the market already adjusted itself to factor in the halving’s impact? And, where is the price headed in the next 3 to 6 months? Find Answers Here
8:44 AM
Kotak Mutual Fund latest to place restrictions on smallcap funds
The fund house announced that investors can now put a maximum of Rs 200,000 as lumpsum each month and Rs 25,000 per month through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. READ MORE