Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty in red as Asian shares dip; Hang Seng down 1%
Stock market Update on Tuesday, February 27: Shares of Voda Idea, Canara Bank and Paytm likely to be in focus in today's trading session.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on February 27, 2024: Benchmark indices are likely to consolidate further with focus on individual stocks, as broader market may seek fresh direction from GDP numbers to be announce later this week.
At 07:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted above 22,153 as against the spot Nifty close of 22,122 yesterday.
Global cues
Asian shares were seen trading with a negative bias. Hang Seng and Taiwan were down nearly 1 per cent each. While, Nikkei, Kospi and Straits Times quoted with losses of up to 0.5 per cent.
Overnight the US market ended on a tepid note as focus shifted from Nvidia powered rally to economic data for likely cues on timing of interest rate cut. Investors will closely be tracking the personal consumption expenditure price index and GDP numbers to be announced on Thursday.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield hovered around 4.27 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures moved back to $82 per barrel.
Stocks to watch
Paytm: Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), and the board of the bank has been reconstituted.
Vodafone Idea: Board to meet today to consider fund raise via stake sale from existing shareholders, including Vodafone Group Plc, Aditya Birla Group, and the Government of India.
Canara Bank: Board approved stock split in the 1:5 ratio; i.e. each share with a face value of Rs 10 to be sub-divided into five shares of Rs 2 each.
Meanwhile, in the primary market - Exicom Tele Systems and Platinum Industries IPOs to open for subscription today in the price band of Rs 135 - Rs 142 and Rs 162 - Rs 171, respectively.
9:05 AM
Currency check :: Rupee trades 1 paise up vs USD
9:02 AM
Fundraising via QIPs gain traction as India Inc looks for growth capital
Equity fundraising through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) has gained traction, thanks to supportive equity markets and the need for fresh fundraising to meet capital expenditure (capex) requirements. READ MORE
8:58 AM
SBI MF energy fund collects Rs 6,700 crore in new fund offering period
SBI Mutual Fund’s latest offering Energy Opportunities Fund collected over Rs 6,700 crore during the new fund offering (NFO) period, making it one of the highest grossing NFOs in the thematic space. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Food delivery company Swiggy changes registered name ahead of IPO
Swiggy is planning to file its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its IPO in the next couple of days, aiming for an $11 billion IPO valuation target. READ MORE
8:51 AM
International mutual fund schemes see fresh round of restrictions
International mutual fund (MF) schemes are seeing a fresh round of restrictions on investments as the foreign investment limit remains capped at $7 billion. Fund houses, which first got close to breaching the investment limit in January 2022, have been opening their schemes for inflows as and when redemptions create room for fresh foreign investment. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Will Bitcoin extend its rally post the Halving event?
Bitcoin is riding high, with the world's largest cryptocurrency leaping over 20% so far this year. Its market value has also breached the 1 trillion dollar-mark for the first time since late 2021. However, the crypto community is abuzz with two questions: Has the market already adjusted itself to factor in the halving’s impact? And, where is the price headed in the next 3 to 6 months? Find Answers Here
8:44 AM
Kotak Mutual Fund latest to place restrictions on smallcap funds
The fund house announced that investors can now put a maximum of Rs 200,000 as lumpsum each month and Rs 25,000 per month through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Market regulator Sebi warns investors against fraudsters claiming to be FPIs
This is the second caution against fraudsters in this month. This follows several complaints regarding such activities and entities. READ MORE
8:37 AM
The good times will last longer, says public sector bank CEOs panel
The going has never been so good for public-sector banks (PSBs). K V Kamath, chairman Nabfid & Jio Financial Services, in Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit’s first Fireside chat had said this was the best year for Indian banking in 50 years. In this backdrop, BS Consulting Editor Tamal Bandyopadhyay spoke on the situation’s sustainability with some of India’s leading PSB chiefs - C S Setty, managing director (MD), State Bank of India; K Satyanarayana Raju, MD & CEO (chief executive officer), Canara Bank; and Ashwani Kumar, MD & CEO, Uco Bank. Edited excerpts:
8:34 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints subdued start, quotes near 21,120 levels
8:28 AM
Strong Q4 powers ABB India, but near-term positives seem priced-in
ABB India (ABB) has leveraged demand from quality players to manage deeper penetration across market segments and localisation has helped cut costs, leading to better margins. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Asian Market Update:: Hang Seng, Taiwan slip nearly 1%
Source: Yahoo Finance
8:20 AM
SUV share in total PV sales may rev up to 62% by FY25, says CRISIL
The share of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in total passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India is expected to grow from 51 per cent in 2022-23 to 62 per cent in 2024-25, a CRISIL Ratings report stated on Monday. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Any change in withdrawal stance will unsettle markets: Ashima Goyal
'Withdrawal' is now well understood to imply that the repo rate remains disinflationary and is aimed at bringing inflation towards the target, Goyal said. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stocks to watch: Paytm, Voda Idea, CMS Info, Canara Bank, Andhra Cements
Vodafone Idea is likely to raise equity from new investors, diluting the stakes of existing shareholders when its board meets today. READ MORE
8:07 AM
47 Chinese companies cancel IPO plans as watchdog tightens listing rules
Forty-seven companies pulled their listing plans from China's stock exchanges so far this year, compared with 29 withdrawals during the same period one year earlier, data from stock exchanges showed. READ MORE
8:04 AM
China hits back at US, EU, UK for Russia-related curbs on its firms
China firmly opposes the decisions of Britain, the European Union and the United States to impose sanctions on its companies for Russia-related reasons, its commerce ministry said on Monday. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Financial markets must play long term, like Rahul Dravid: Shaktikanta Das
Shaktikanta Das, governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was in conversation with Tamal Bandyopadhyay, consulting editor, Business Standard, at the newspaper’s BFSI Insight Summit 2023 in Mumbai. Das spoke on a host of issues: talent retention and salaries of bank chief executives, potential risks to growth, cryptocurrencies, corporate governance and internationalisation of the rupee. Edited excerpts
7:58 AM
Will hit back if foreign assets seized: Russian Minister Siluanov
Russia will give a “symmetrical” response to any actions by the US and its allies that target its frozen assets abroad, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Bond Market:: US 10-year Treasury yield hovers around 4.27%
Source: Investing.com
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty Market trends stock market trading BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap Stock movemnet Global Markets Voda idea Paytm Indian stock market
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:39 AM IST