Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Stock Market Live: Asian stocks decline; Bitcoin tops $42000, Crude at $78

Stock market live updates on December 5, 2023: US stocks closed lower overnight. The Dow Jones lost 0.11 per cent. The S&P 500 dropped 0.54 per cent and the Nasdaq slid 0.84 per cent

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Stocks

Photo: Bloomberg

Stock Market Live: A day after soaring to all time highs, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start higher on Tuesday, notwithstanding losses across global equities. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were up 30 points at 20,828.  

Globally, US stocks closed lower overnight. The Dow Jones lost 0.11 per cent. The S&P 500 dropped 0.54 per cent and the Nasdaq slid 0.84 per cent. 

In Asia, most indices were also lower as investors assessed inflation data from South Korea and Tokyo in Japan. Australia's policy outcome and services PMI from China is also awaited. 

Nikkei, Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 0.7 to 1 per cent. 

Back home, the November services PMI data will be watched out besides stock specific action.

7:48 AM

Bitcoin soars to 19-month high; tops $42,000

7:44 AM

Gift Nifty futures hold small gains vs Nifty futures' last close

7:41 AM

Asian stocks see weakness across the board

7:38 AM

US stock close lower; tech losses pull Nasdaq most

7:35 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Dalal Street Midcap smallcap stocks HCL Tech JSW Infrastructure Mamaearth Bank of India

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 07:35 AM IST

