Stock Market Live: Asian stocks decline; Bitcoin tops $42000, Crude at $78

Stock Market Live: A day after soaring to all time highs, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start higher on Tuesday, notwithstanding losses across global equities. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were up 30 points at 20,828.



In Asia, most indices were also lower as investors assessed inflation data from South Korea and Tokyo in Japan. Australia's policy outcome and services PMI from China is also awaited.



Nikkei, Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 0.7 to 1 per cent.

Globally, US stocks closed lower overnight. The Dow Jones lost 0.11 per cent. The S&P 500 dropped 0.54 per cent and the Nasdaq slid 0.84 per cent.Back home, the November services PMI data will be watched out besides stock specific action.