Stock market LIVE updates: The S&P BSE Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 63,588 level in the intra-day trade on Wednesday, rising 250 points on the BSE. It surpassed its previous high of 63,583 touched on december 1, 2022.



The Nifty50, meanwhile, hit an intra-day high of 18,876, barely 12 points away from the record high of 18,887.6.





Shriram Finance were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit after over 8 per cent equity changed hands in early deals via block deals. Those of Piramal Enterprises were also locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit which is the likely seller of its entire stake in Shriram Finance. Meanwhile, the broader market party extended its winning ways with the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rising 0.97 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp, Ultratech Cement, Wipro, TCS, Bajaj Auto, M&M, DR Reddy's Labs, and HDFC Bank were the top large-cap winners on the bourses as they advanced up to 2 per cent.