Stock market LIVE updates: Bucking the weak global sentiment, the S&P BSE Sensex was 175 points higher to quote at 63,503 levels in early deals on Wednesday. The Nifty50 was at 18,854 levels, rising 38 points.HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp, Ultratech Cement, Wipro, TCS, Bajaj Auto, M&M, DR Reddy's Labs, and HDFC Bank were the top large-cap winners on the bourses as they advanced up to 1.7 per cent.Meanwhile, the broader market party extended its winning ways with the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rising 0.97 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.Individually, shares of Shriram Finance were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit after over 8 per cent equity changed hands in early deals via block deals. Those of Piramal Enterprises were also locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit which is the likely seller of its entire stake in Shriram Finance. READ MORE