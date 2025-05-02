Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Indus Towers shares tumble 7% as Q4 profit dips; results breakdown here

The telecom infrastructure company's stock fell as much as 7.2 per cent during the day to ₹378.65 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Shares of Indus Towers fell over 7 per cent on Friday, even as the broader market rallied, after the telecom firm reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in the March quarter profit.
 
The telecom infrastructure company's stock fell as much as 7.2 per cent during the day to ₹378.65 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 5.3 per cent lower at ₹386.4 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 11:28 AM. The stock is currently at the lowest level since April 17 this year. 
 
The company's counter has fallen over 8 per cent from its recent peak of ₹421, which it hit last month. The stock has risen 12.5 per cent this year, compared to a 3.89 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹1.01 trillion, according to BSE data.  
 
 

Indus Tower Q4FY25 Results analysis

 
The company reported a net profit of ₹1,779 crore for the March quarter, registering a decline of 4 per cent Y-o-Y. The revenue for the just-ended quarter came in at ₹7,727 crore, up 7.4 per cent, compared to the same period last year. The Q4 FY25 had a provision of ₹226 crore for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past due. 

For the full year ended March 2025, the consolidated revenues stood at ₹30,123 crore, up 5.3 per cent. The consolidated profit after tax was ₹9,932 crore, up 64.5 per cent.
 
It said the industry developments during the year have only strengthened the outlook for the company and the sector. The company exuded confidence about maintaining the "momentum" by capitalising on customers' network expansion and available strategic opportunities. 
 

Indus Tower management commentary

 
“Financial Year 2025 was another excellent year for us, marked by a strong all-round performance,” said Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers Ltd. “We achieved one of our highest-ever tower and co-location additions, securing a major share of our customers’ rollouts. The acquisition of a key tower portfolio further reflects our agility in driving growth.”
 
Sah added that this momentum supported the company’s robust financial performance, including healthy cash flow generation. “I’m also pleased that our continued engagement with a major customer led to the recovery of its outstanding dues this year,” he said. 
 

About Indus Towers

 
The company is a provider of tower and related infrastructure sharing services. It is one of the largest telecom tower companies in India based on the number of towers and co-locations operated by the company. As of March 31 2024, Indus Towers owned and operated 2,19,736 towers with 3,68,588 co-locations in 18 telecommunication circles. 
   

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

