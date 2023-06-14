Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

CLOSING BELL ON JUNE 14, 2023: Sectorally, the BSE Metal index surged 1.6 per cent. The Energy and Oil & Gas indices were also up nearly a per cent each.
,
"The domestic indices rebounded after an initial phase of profit booking, driven by encouraging WPI inflation data and positive global cues, while selling in IT and banking stocks kept a check on gains. The favourable decline in US inflation, driven by lower energy prices, and speculation about a potential pause in the Fed rate hike campaign, brought comfort to global equities. However, the persistence of higher core inflation levels may compel the Fed to maintain its hawkish tone during today’s policy announcement with indication of a prolonged paus," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said in a note.
, ,
First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 7:13 AM IST