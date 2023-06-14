Home / Markets / News / Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

CLOSING BELL ON JUNE 14, 2023: Sectorally, the BSE Metal index surged 1.6 per cent. The Energy and Oil & Gas indices were also up nearly a per cent each.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Stock Market Highlights: Equity markets ended higher for a third straight trading session on Wednesday led by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, along with FMCG and metal stocks. The key benchmark indices gyrated in a narrow band as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Fed meet outcome later tonight.
Read More

Key Event

3:55 PM Jun 23

Currency check :: Rupee ends higher at 82.10/$ vs Tuesday’s close of 82.37/$

3:38 PM Jun 23

Broader markets outshine large-cap indices yet again

3:37 PM Jun 23

Sectoral trends :: Nifty Metal index rises, Banks, IT stocks fall

3:35 PM Jun 23

Sensex Heatmap :: 16 stocks rise on the index vs 14 declining stocks

3:34 PM Jun 23

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty holds 18,750 ahead of US Fed outcome tonight

3:32 PM Jun 23

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex bounces off lows, ends higher for third day

2:40 PM Jun 23

Heranba Inds up 16% as Gujarat Pollution Control Board revokes closure order

2:10 PM Jun 23

Tata Consumer hits record high; rallies 5% on positive growth outlook

1:37 PM Jun 23

Income Tax dept planning to challenge ITAT ruling on ZEE-Sony merger

12:40 PM Jun 23

115 Nifty500 stocks trade in overbought territory; time to book profit?

12:33 PM Jun 23

Clean energy a $2 trillion opportunity for RIL: Bernstein report

12:20 PM Jun 23

May WPI inflation cools down further to -3.48%, lowest since November 2015

12:07 PM Jun 23

ALERT :: May Wholesale Inflation at -3.48% vs -0.92% in April

11:41 AM Jun 23

KEI Industries zooms 52% thus far in CY23 on strong financial performance

11:34 AM Jun 23

ALERT :: Goldman Sachs sees Nifty50 at 20,000 by March 2024

11:12 AM Jun 23

Analysts see over 18% upside in Tata Motors; here's why

10:59 AM Jun 23

Sangam India zooms 18% on heavy volumes on stable outlook

10:24 AM Jun 23

Vodafone Idea zooms 10% amid report of Rs 14,000-crore fund raise plan

10:15 AM Jun 23

CDSL tumbles 6% after over 5% equities change hands on NSE via block deals

10:01 AM Jun 23

KEC International surges 6% to hit 52-week high on Rs 1,373-crore order win

9:19 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL | Nifty50 starts flat above 17,300 levels

9:18 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL | Faint start for Sensex at 63,178 levels

9:10 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex trades flat at 63,115 levels

9:05 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 flat above 18,700 levels

9:02 AM Jun 23

Rupee opens at 82.26/$ as against previous close of 82.38/$

8:57 AM Jun 23

WATCH: Is it a good time to invest in OMCs?

8:32 AM Jun 23

HDFC Sec sees up to 16% upside in Firstsource Solutions, Marico; check why

8:26 AM Jun 23

Nifty Auto index in 'overbought' zone, time to book profit, suggest charts

8:18 AM Jun 23

Stocks to Watch today, June 14: Adani Group, Zee, RIL, Maruti, SBI Life

7:44 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty above 18,830; Nifty looks to reclaim all-time high

4:01 PM Jun 23

Tech View :: '18,778 – 18,800 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone for Nifty'

On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has managed to close in the positive for the third consecutive day. It is slowly inching higher towards the previous swing high 18,778 which once taken out shall lead to further upside. The hourly and daily momentum indicators are providing divergent signals which is likely to align once we get a decisive move on either side.

Overall, the uptrend is intact, and we expect it to reach levels of 18,800 in the short term. In terms of levels, 18,630 – 18,620 shall act as a crucial support zone while 18,778 – 18,800 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone.

Views by:Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

3:59 PM Jun 23

Comment :: 'Recent recovery in Nifty index lacks decisiveness'

The recent recovery in the Nifty index lacks decisiveness due to underperformance from the banking index and we expect this divergence to end soon. Meanwhile, buying in heavyweights like Reliance  has played a critical role in keeping the tone positive. Amid all, we reiterate our view to stay selective and prefer sectors/stocks that are attracting consistent buying interest.  
 
Views by: Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking 

3:58 PM Jun 23

Comment :: 'Higher core inflation may compel US Fed to maintain hawkish tone'

The domestic indices rebounded after an initial phase of profit booking, driven by encouraging WPI inflation data and positive global cues, while selling in IT and banking stocks kept a check on gains. The favourable decline in US inflation, driven by lower energy prices, and speculation about a potential pause in the Fed rate hike campaign, brought comfort to global equities. However, the persistence of higher core inflation levels may compel the Fed to maintain its hawkish tone during today’s policy announcement with indication of a prolonged pause.

Views by: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

3:55 PM Jun 23

Currency check :: Rupee ends higher at 82.10/$ vs Tuesday’s close of 82.37/$

3:54 PM Jun 23

Buzzing stock :: V-Mart ends 6% higher after about 3% equity changes hands

3:51 PM Jun 23

Buzzing stock :: Paytm hits 52-week high, rallies 20% in 6 days

>> BofA Securities upgraded the stock  to 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 885

3:50 PM Jun 23

Buzzing stock :: Heranba Industries rallies over 12% as GPCB revokes plant closure order

3:47 PM Jun 23

Buzzing stock :: KEI Industries ends near 52-week high on order win worth Rs 1,373 crore

3:46 PM Jun 23

Buzzing stock :: CDSL ends off lows after block deal

>> Nearly 5% equity changed hands on the NSE in early hours of the session

>> BSE has reportedly offloaded stake 

3:43 PM Jun 23

Buzzing stock :: Vodafone Idea pares gain after rising 10% intra-day

>> According to reports, promoters are planning to infuse Rs 14,000 crore in the company.

>> The company has not issued any statement wrt the report.


3:41 PM Jun 23

Sector Check :: Nifty IT index ends mildly in the red amid downgrade by JPMorgan

3:40 PM Jun 23

Sector Check :: Nifty Metal index gains over 1% aid reports of stimulus package announcement in China

3:38 PM Jun 23

Broader markets outshine large-cap indices yet again

3:37 PM Jun 23

Sectoral trends :: Nifty Metal index rises, Banks, IT stocks fall

3:35 PM Jun 23

Sensex Heatmap :: 16 stocks rise on the index vs 14 declining stocks

3:34 PM Jun 23

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty holds 18,750 ahead of US Fed outcome tonight

3:32 PM Jun 23

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex bounces off lows, ends higher for third day

3:23 PM Jun 23

Global Check:: UK stock futures up over 0.5%; US mixed ahead of FOMC meet outcome

chart
Source: Investing.com

3:11 PM Jun 23

Paytm hits 52-week high; surges 20% in 6 days on BofA's 'buy' call

Shares of One97 Communications (Paytm) hit a 52-week high of Rs 854.90, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade. In the past six trading days, the stock of the fintech company has rallied 20 per cent after brokerage firm BofA Securities upgraded the stock to 'buy' citing its dominant position in the payment industry. READ MORE

Paytm

3:00 PM Jun 23

UK economy recovers slightly in April but strikes to keep lid on growth

The British economy bounced back in April amid strong sales at bars and pubs as well as a rebound in car purchases, according to official figures. READ MORE

British Airways

Topics :Stock MarketSensexMARKET LIVEMARKET WRAPMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNiftyCPIWholesale Price Index InflationKEC InternationalAnupam Rasayan India Ltd.Adani Group

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story