Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Stock Market Highlights: Equity markets ended higher for a third straight trading session on Wednesday led by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, along with FMCG and metal stocks. The key benchmark indices gyrated in a narrow band as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Fed meet outcome later tonight.



"The domestic indices rebounded after an initial phase of profit booking, driven by encouraging WPI inflation data and positive global cues, while selling in IT and banking stocks kept a check on gains. The favourable decline in US inflation, driven by lower energy prices, and speculation about a potential pause in the Fed rate hike campaign, brought comfort to global equities. However, the persistence of higher core inflation levels may compel the Fed to maintain its hawkish tone during today’s policy announcement with indication of a prolonged paus," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said in a note.





Sectorally, the BSE Metal index surged 1.6 per cent. The Energy and Oil & Gas indices were also up nearly a per cent each.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.2 per cent, while the Smallcap index added 0.4 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 moved in a narrow 70 points range and settled with a gain of 40 points at 18,756. The S&P BSE Sensex recovered from the day's low of 63,014, to hit a high of 63,274. The index finally ended 85 points higher at 63,229. The BSE benchmark index has gained 602 points in the last three trading sessions.