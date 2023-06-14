STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start higher on Wednesday propelled by a fall in US CPI, which has raised bets of a rate pause by the Fed later tonight. At 6:45 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 50 points higher at 18,833, just shy of the Nifty50's all time high. The US inflation rate rose 4 per cent in May, which was the lowest annual growth rate in more than two years. It had grown 4.9 per cent in April. Traders cemented hopes that the US Fed will likely announce a pause in its rate cycle when it meets later today. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent, the Dow and Nasdaq closed 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent higher, respectively. Asian indices mostly gained this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Shenzhen Component and Strait times rising up to 1 per cent. Back home, the WPI or wholesale inflation for May will be closely tracked by Dalal Street. Among stocks, KEC International will be in focus after the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,373 crore. Anupam Rasayan will also be eyed as the company signed a Letter of Intent worth Rs 2,186 crore with a Japanese speciality chemical firm to supply a new age patented life science ingredient.