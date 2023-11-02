Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Broader indices rally 1%; PTC India, JK Tyre zoom 10%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Broader indices rally 1%; PTC India, JK Tyre zoom 10%

Stock market Update on Thursday, November 02: In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rallied over 1% each. Sectorally, IT, Consumer Durables and Realty indices were up over 1% each

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stock market updates on November 02, 2023: Mirroring strong gains in Asian peers following a pause in rate hike by the US Fed and hints of a pivot in place, the Indian equity benchmark indices traded with a bullish bias on Thursday. 
The S&P BSE Sensex was up over 450 points at 64,050 levels. The NSE Nifty50 was seen quoting around the 19,150 level, up over 125 points.
Among the Sensex 30 stocks, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, HCL Technologies and TCS were up over 1 per cent each. Tata Steel, however, was down a per cent post Q2 loss.
In the broader market, both, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rallied over a per cent each. Sectorally, the BSE IT, Consumer Durables and Realty indices were up over a per cent each.  
Overnight, the US market, rallied sharply after the US Fed left rates unchanged for the second straight time. The S&P 500 index was up 1 per cent, Nasdaq soared 1.6 per cent and Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent each.
Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled that policymakers will remain on hold, downplaying the "efficacy" of the Fed's September forecast for one more rate hike this year.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.71 per cent post market close. In commodities, Brent Crude quoted around $85 per barrel, while Gold prices dipped below the $2,000-mark.
Markets in the Asia Pacific region too were seen holding buoyant gains. Nikkei and Hang Seng had rallied over 1 per cent each, while Kospi and Taiwan gained 1.7 per cent each.
Back home, among stocks, shares of Adani Group are likely to be in focus as Adani Enterprises and Adani Power announce results. Among others, Dabur, Godrej Properties, IRFC, Karnataka Bank, Suzlon and Tata Motors are also scheduled to report September quarter earnings today.

Key Events

11:08 AM

Realty index leaps to 15 yr-high; Lodha, Signature Global also at new peaks

10:37 AM

JK Tyre up 14%, hits fresh high on strong Q2, capex plan of Rs 1,025 crore

9:23 AM

Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices add 1% each, outperform benchmarks

9:21 AM

Sectoral trends :: Bank, Financial Services, Realty indices gain 1% each

9:19 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: All but Tata Steel rally in early deals; IT, banks lead

9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty nears 19,150

9:17 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex rises 500 pts in opening deals

9:02 AM

Has the recent correction made mid and smallcaps attractive?

8:28 AM

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Hero Moto, Britannia, GAIL, JK Tyre, Ambuja

8:22 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes above 19,200; suggests near 150-point rally on the Nifty

8:17 AM

Nifty Metal index looks weak on charts; Oil & Gas seems range-bound

7:30 AM

Asian Market Update:: Hang Seng, Nikkei rally over 1%; Kospi zooms 2%

7:19 AM

US Fed leaves rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%, says economy is strong

11:08 AM

Realty index leaps to 15 yr-high; Lodha, Signature Global also at new peaks

Shares of real estate companies were buzzing in trade and prompted a sharp up move in the Nifty Realty index, which leaped to its highest level in 15 years on strong housing demand. READ MORE

10:59 AM

ALERT:: Wheels India Q2 net plunges 69%; stock cracks 5%

Wheels India Q2 consolidated net profit plunged 68.9 per cent to Rs 3.18 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter a year ago. Total income, however, rose 3.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,228.17 crore.


10:48 AM

Ambani's Reliance Industries considers record $1.8 billion bond sale

The transaction, if it concludes, would be the biggest rupee sale ever for Reliance, Bloomberg-compiled data show. It would also be the conglomerate's first domestic bond since 2020. READ MORE


10:37 AM

JK Tyre up 14%, hits fresh high on strong Q2, capex plan of Rs 1,025 crore

The stock jumped on the company's strong operational performance in the September quarter (Q2FY24) and surpassed its previous high of Rs 344 touched on October 17. READ MORE


10:26 AM

ALERT:: NATCO Pharma gets zero observations from USFDA; stock up 1%

NATCO Pharma in an exchange filing announced successful completion of United States Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) inspection of the firm's compliance to Pharmacovigilance requirements with zero observations.


10:16 AM

ALERT:: SPARC inks exclusive agreement for SCD-153 with JHU and IOCB; stock up 5%

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and The Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Czech Academy of Sciences (IOCB) (Licensors) to exclusively license SCD-153 including all patents and patent applications owned or controlled by licensors.


10:05 AM

ALERT:: Kotak Bank and Zurich Insurance Group announce Strategic Alliance; stock up 1%

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company and Zurich Insurance Company have entered into definitive agreements for a transaction whereby Zurich will invest (approx.) Rs 4,051 crore to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Kotak General Insurance through a combination of fresh growth capital and share purchase. 



9:55 AM

Comment :: 'FIIs may turn buyers again'

>> The Fed chief Jerome Powell's comment that "despite elevated inflation, the longer term inflation expectations remain well anchored" was taken by the market as a slightly dovish statement.

>> The implication of this statement is that the Fed may not hike rates again in this rate hiking cycle. Consequently the bond yields declined sharply. The benchmark 10-year bond yield declined 17 bp to 4.75 per cent and the equity markets responded positively.

>> In the near-term, the dollar index at 106.3, Brent crude at around $85 and the 10-year US bond yield at 4.75 % are favourable for stock markets.

>> There is a possibility that the FIIs, who were sustained sellers in October, may turn buyers and if that happens, short-covering can take markets higher despite the uncertainty surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.
 
>> From the valuation and growth perspective, leading banks provide good buying opportunities. IT can stage a comeback.

Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

9:41 AM

Ambuja Cements up 2% on 7x surge in Q2 profit

>> The company's net profit rose seven times to Rs 793 crore compared to Rs 93 crore reported a year ago. Net sales rose 4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,424 crore.

9:40 AM

Syrma Tech drops over 5% as Q2 net falls 33% YoY

>>  The company's Q2 revenue jumped 52.4 per cent YoY to Rs 711.7 crore.

>> Net profit stood at Rs 7.93 crore vs Rs 11.79 crore YoY/Rs 10.01 cr QoQ

9:35 AM

JK Tyre zooms 10% intraday on 5x surge in Q2 net

>> The tyre manufacturer reported a nearly five-fold surge in its Q2 consolidated net profit to Rs 242 crore from a year ago. Revenue rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 3,897.5 crore. 

9:33 AM

Hero MotoCorp erases gains, turns negative post Q2 result update

>> The two-wheeler manufacturer's consolidated net profit rose 47.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,007 crore in the September quarter. 

9:31 AM

Tata Steel off lows; Co reports surprise loss in Q2 on exceptional item

>> Tata Steel reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6,196.24 crore in the July-September quarter on the back of impairment charges and restructuring costs due to the proposed transition in the UK.

>> In the year-ago period, it had posted a net profit of Rs 1,514.42 crore.

9:29 AM

GAIL (India) gains over 1% on agreement with BPCL for propane supply

>> GAIL (India) and BPCL have signed a 15-year agreement to supply propane for GAIL's upcoming petrochemical plant at Usar in Maharashtra.

>> The supply contract is estimated to be over Rs. 63,000 crore. 

9:27 AM

Reliance Industries may raise Rs 15,000 cr; stock up 1%

>> The conglomerate is considering raising Rs 15,000 crore ($1.8 billion) via the sale of local-currency bonds, as per Bloomberg. 

9:26 AM

SmallCap Heatmap :: JK Tyre leaps 10%, SPARC 7%

9:24 AM

MidCap Heatmap :: REC, Lodha surge up to 5%, Relaxo, LIC Housing fall

9:23 AM

Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices add 1% each, outperform benchmarks

9:21 AM

Sectoral trends :: Bank, Financial Services, Realty indices gain 1% each

9:19 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: All but Tata Steel rally in early deals; IT, banks lead

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex Niftystock market tradingUS Fed interest rateMarkets midcap smallcapstock market rallyAdani GroupQ2 resultsTata MotorsIndian stock marketIndian stock exchanges

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October