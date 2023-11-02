close
Stock of this SME telecom infrastructure company nearly doubles in 5 weeks

Shares of Bondada Engineering were locked in 10-per cent upper circuit after the company received five-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract worth of Rs 381 crore from BSNL

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Shares of Bondada Engineering were locked in the 10-per cent upper circuit at Rs 331.10 on the BSE on Thursday at 11:48 AM, after the company received five-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract worth of Rs 381 crore from the state-owned company Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

