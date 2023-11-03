Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts; Adani Group shares rally up to 3%

Stock market updates on November 03, 2023: Mirroring strong cues from the global counterparts, India's key benchmark indices started Friday's trading sesssion on an upbeatg note.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 364 points higher at 64,445, and was seen quoting around 64,450 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 was up over 100 points around 19,250.

Tata Motors rallied nearly 4 per cent on the back of healthy Q2 results; DVRs hit a new high. READ MORE Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the other prominent gainers among the Sensex 30 shares.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index was up 0.6 per cent, while the SmallCap index soared 0.9 per cent.