Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts; Adani Group shares rally up to 3%

Stock market updates on November 03, 2023: Mirroring strong cues from the global counterparts, India's key benchmark indices started Friday's trading sesssion on an upbeatg note.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 364 points higher at 64,445, and was seen quoting around 64,450 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 was up over 100 points around 19,250.
Tata Motors rallied nearly 4 per cent on the back of healthy Q2 results; DVRs hit a new high. READ MORE Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the other prominent gainers among the Sensex 30 shares.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index was up 0.6 per cent, while the SmallCap index soared 0.9 per cent.
BS Special:: Should you invest in Zerodha’s Mutual Funds?
Discount broker Zerodha has forayed into the asset management business with its two new fund offers. This comes at a time when names like JioBlackrock and Helios MF, too, are vying for a share in the mutual fund pie. So, should investors opt for Zerodha’s offerings? Watch Video
FTX founder Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's spectacular rise and fall in the cryptocurrency industry a journey that included his testimony before Congress, a Super Bowl advertisement and dreams of a future run for president hit a new bottom Thursday when a New York jury convicted him of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least $10 billion. Read
10:47 AM
Finmin questions rationale for extending FAME scheme beyond current fiscal
The Heavy Industries Ministry proposed an extension to subsidies for EVs under FAME III with a higher allocation for five more years to support the growth of electric and alternate fuel vehicles. Read
10:35 AM
China's services activity picks up slightly in October, sales grow: Data
China's services activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in October, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, with sales growing at the softest rate in 10 months and employment stagnating as business confidence waned. Read
10:23 AM
Suzlon Energy hits 9-year high; up 5% on strong Q2 results, order book
CRISIL expects profitability of Suzlon to grow further and achieve Ebitda above Rs 750 crore in FY24, driven by increasing fleet base of O&M business and positive tailwinds in Indian wind sector. Read
10:11 AM
Tata Motors surges over 4% on healthy Q2 results; DVRs hits new high
The firm is confident of delivering a stronger performance in H2FY24, buoyed by healthy order books at JLR, strong demand for heavy trucks in commercial vehicles, and new-generation products in PVs. Read
9:55 AM
Sheela Foam dips 3%; Q2 profit falls 17% YoY
The company reported a 17 per cent drop in Q2 net profit to Rs 44.3 crore from a year ago. Revenue slipped 10 per cent to Rs 613 crore.
9:50 AM
Gujarat Gas rises 2.4% despite drop in Q2 profit
The CGD posted over a 26 per cent drop in Q2 profit to Rs 298 crore from Rs 404 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell over 2 per cent to Rs 3,991 crore.
9:46 AM
Concor surges 5%; profit up 22% YoY in Q2
Its consolidated net profit jumped 22 per cent YoY to Rs 481.76 crore in Q2FY24. Revenue rose 10.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,195 crore.
9:43 AM
Adani Green up over 1%; reports say company in talks for $1.8 bn loans
The renewables firm is in talks with a group of foreign lenders to borrow as much as $1.8 billion, reported Bloomberg.
9:40 AM
KPI Green rallies 6% on inking pact with state govt for 500 MW solar park
KPI Green Energy along with Advait Infratech signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Uttarakhand govt to develop a 500 MW solar park on a
captive power producer basis.
9:36 AM
Syrma drops another 6% on margin disappointment
The company's EBITDA margin contracted 320 basis points to 6.9 per cent Q2 from 10 per cent a year ago.
9:33 AM
MRPL extends gains, jumps 8% on turnaround in Q2
Profit after tax cme at Rs 1,059 crore against a net loss of Rs 1,789 crore a year back.
9:30 AM
Tata Motors jumps over 2% on strong Q2 performance
Tata Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore for Q2FY24 over a net loss of Rs 944 crore in the same period a year ago. The company’s revenues from operations rose 32 per cent YoY to more than Rs 1.05 trillion.
9:27 AM
All sectors stride with firm gains
9:25 AM
MidCap, SmallCap indices also in green
9:23 AM
Tata Steel, SBI Life, Dr Reddy trail
9:22 AM
Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports additional winners on Nifty
9:20 AM
Heatmap: Tata Motors and IT majors lead Sensex gains