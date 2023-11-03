close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Stock Market LIVE: Global shares up on hopes that Fed done with rate hikes

Stock Market Update on Friday November 03: Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied nearly 2 per cent each on hopes that the US Federal Reserve may be done with interest rate hikes.

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
traders reacts as Sensex reached 30,000 mark (Photo: PTI)

Stock market updates on November 03, 2023: The key benchmark indices are likely to extend gains on Friday morning amid the upbeat mood in global markets.

At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,353, suggesting around 50 points gap-up on the NSE benchmark Nifty50.

Overnight, the US market ended with solid gains on investor optimism that Fed may be done with hiking rates, and a sharp drop in 10-year Treasury yields to 4.67 per cent, its 3-week low.

Nearer home, Nikkei and Kospi were up 1 per cent each. Straits Times rallied 1.6 per cent, while Taiwan added 0.3 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Chambal Fertilisers, Crompton Greaves, Escorts, Godfrey Phillips, IDFC, IndiGo, Krsnaa Diagnostics, MRF, Shipping Corporation of India, Sundaram Fasteners, Thermax, Titan, TTK Healthcare, Uco Bank and Whirlpool will be in focus ahead of results today.

Primary Market Update

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens for subscription today in the price band of Rs 57 - Rs 60 per share.

 

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading stock market rally BSE smallcap BSE midcap Q2 results US Fed interest rate Bond Yields Titan Company

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon