Stock Market LIVE: Global shares up on hopes that Fed done with rate hikes

Stock market updates on November 03, 2023: The key benchmark indices are likely to extend gains on Friday morning amid the upbeat mood in global markets.

At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,353, suggesting around 50 points gap-up on the NSE benchmark Nifty50.

Overnight, the US market ended with solid gains on investor optimism that Fed may be done with hiking rates, and a sharp drop in 10-year Treasury yields to 4.67 per cent, its 3-week low.

Nearer home, Nikkei and Kospi were up 1 per cent each. Straits Times rallied 1.6 per cent, while Taiwan added 0.3 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Chambal Fertilisers, Crompton Greaves, Escorts, Godfrey Phillips, IDFC, IndiGo, Krsnaa Diagnostics, MRF, Shipping Corporation of India, Sundaram Fasteners, Thermax, Titan, TTK Healthcare, Uco Bank and Whirlpool will be in focus ahead of results today.

Primary Market Update

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens for subscription today in the price band of Rs 57 - Rs 60 per share.



