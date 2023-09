Live Stock Market Updates: The 11-day rally on the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 seems to be under threat owing to weak global cues, and the upcoming US FOMC outcome. The US Federal Reserve meeting is scheuled on September 19-20, and the interest rate decision will be announced on Wednesday. Back home, equiity markets will be shut for trading on Tuesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. On Friday, the US market ended with significant losses as Treasury yields rose another 3 bps to 4.32 per cent ahead of the Fed meeting. Dow Jone slipped 0.8 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq cracked 1.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. Near home, the ASX 200, All Ordinaries and Kospi indices declined 0.5 per cent on Monday morning. The GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 20,189, indicating a likely opening loss of 30-odd points on the Nifty50. Among commodities, Brent Crude and WTI Crude continued to trade at 10-month highs at $94.25 and 90.37, per barrel, respectively. Stocks in Focus Dhanlaxmi Bank: Sridhar Kalyanasundaram, an independent director of the bank, resigned after raising issues like factionalism in the board, his differences regarding rights issue and the alleged 'lack of in depth banking knowledge' in other members. Sridhar Kalyanasundaram, an independent director of the bank, resigned after raising issues like factionalism in the board, his differences regarding rights issue and the alleged 'lack of in depth banking knowledge' in other members. READ MORE Dabur: The company is in the process of scaling Hajmola and Odomos as power brands. Primary Market Action Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO and Samhi Hotels IPO will close for subscription on Monday. Both the IPOs have so far received a tepid response, with Zaggle seeing mere 43 per cent subsctiption, and the latter only 13 per cent. Meanwhile, Yatra Online IPO which opened on Friday for subscription saw bids up to 11 per cent. The issue closes on Wednesday, September 20. Read More