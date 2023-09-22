STOCK MARKET LIVE: GIFT Nifty off lows; Hang Seng, Shanghai gain up to 0.6%

Live Stock Market Updates: seem poised for yet another negative start, as global markets continue to wilt under selling pressure following the recent more hawish-than-expected US Fed stance. Indian benchmark equity indices seem poised for yet another negative start, as global markets continue to wilt under selling pressure following the recent more hawish-than-expected US Fed stance. Overnight in the US, Nasdaq tumbled 1.8 per cent. Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were down over a per cent each as US 10-year Treasury yields rose to a fresh 16-year high at 4.5 per cent. At 08:20 AM, GIFT Nifty quoted at 19,711, indicating a likely opening gap-down of 50-odd points on the NSE Nifty index. This morning in Asia, Nikkei and Kospi were down over a per cent each, while Taiwan slipped 0.4 per cent. Among commodities, Brent Crude and WTI Crude were seen consolidating around $93.60 and $90 per barrel levels. Meanwhile in a positive development to India's debt market, JPMorgan will add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging-market index, a keenly awaited event that could drive billions of foreign inflows. Read More Stocks in Focus Samhi Hotels, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: These two new stocks will debut on the bourses today. Samhi IPO was susbscribed over 5 times, while These two new stocks will debut on the bourses today. Samhi IPO was susbscribed over 5 times, while Zaggle around 12.5 times Nirma, Glenmark: Nimra has entered into a definite pact to acquire 75 per stane equity of Glenmark Life Sciences, a step-down company of Glenmark Pharma for Rs 5,651 crore. Nimra has entered into a definite pact to acquire 75 per stane equity of Glenmark Life Sciences, a step-down company of Glenmark Pharma for Rs 5,651 crore. Read More JSW Steel: The company's plan to acquire the Canada-based coal firm owned by Teck Resources, at a $8 billion valuation, have stalled as diplomatic relations between the two countries hit rock bottom. Read More