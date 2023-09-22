STOCK MARKET LIVE: GIFT Nifty off lows; Hang Seng, Shanghai gain up to 0.6%

Live Stock Market Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices seem poised for yet another negative start, as global markets continue to wilt under selling pressure following the recent more hawish-than-expected US Fed stance.
Earlier on Thursday, while hitting the pause button on rate hikes, Bank of England said its sees just 0.1 per cent economic growth in July-September period as against its earlier forecast of 0.4 per cent and noted clear signs of weakness in the housing market.
Overnight in the US, Nasdaq tumbled 1.8 per cent. Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were down over a per cent each as US 10-year Treasury yields rose to a fresh 16-year high at 4.5 per cent.
At 08:20 AM, GIFT Nifty quoted at 19,711, indicating a likely opening gap-down of 50-odd points on the NSE Nifty index.
This morning in Asia, Nikkei and Kospi were down over a per cent each, while Taiwan slipped 0.4 per cent.
Among commodities, Brent Crude and WTI Crude were seen consolidating around $93.60 and $90 per barrel levels. Meanwhile in a positive development to India's debt market, JPMorgan will add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging-market index, a keenly awaited event that could drive billions of foreign inflows. Read More
Stocks in Focus
Samhi Hotels, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: These two new stocks will debut on the bourses today. Samhi IPO was susbscribed over 5 times, while Zaggle around 12.5 times.
Nirma, Glenmark: Nimra has entered into a definite pact to acquire 75 per stane equity of Glenmark Life Sciences, a step-down company of Glenmark Pharma for Rs 5,651 crore. Read More
JSW Steel: The company's plan to acquire the Canada-based coal firm owned by Teck Resources, at a $8 billion valuation, have stalled as diplomatic relations between the two countries hit rock bottom.
Option Trading: Adopt Bear Spread on ICICI Bank, suggests HDFC Securitie
Buy ICICI Bank 960 Put option and simultaneously Sell 940 Put of the September series, recommends Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities. READ MORE
8:29 AM
ALERT:: GIFT Nifty off day's low; suggest around 50 pts downtick at opening bell
8:17 AM
Stocks to Watch on Sept 22: JSW Steel, Glenmark Life, Samhi, Zaggle, TaMo
Stocks to Watch today, September 22, 2023: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Board has approved the divestment of a 75 per cent stake in its subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma for Rs 5,651 crore. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Nifty FMCG, PSU Bank inidices: Near-term trading strategies
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty FMCG index seems range-bound, while one can adopt a 'sell on rise' strategy for the PSU Banks index. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Fund Flows:: FIIs net seller on Thursday; DIIs net buyers
7:42 AM
Commodity check:: Brent crude consolidates around $93 level
7:33 AM
Asian Market Update:: Nikkei down nearly 1%; Shanghai flat
7:30 AM
JPMorgan to add India to its emerging-markets bond index in June 2024
India's addition to a major global gauge will give global investors greater access to the world's fastest-growing large economy that offers some of the highest returns in the region. READ MORE
7:21 AM
Bank of England halts run of interest rate hikes as economy slows
It cut its forecast for economic growth in the July-September period to just 0.1% from August's forecast of 0.4% and noted clear signs of weakness in the housing market. READ MORE
7:12 AM
US Market Update:: Nasdaq sheds 1.8%; Dow slips over 1%
7:11 AM
