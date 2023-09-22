Home / Markets / News / STOCK MARKET LIVE: GIFT Nifty off lows; Hang Seng, Shanghai gain up to 0.6%
STOCK MARKET LIVE: GIFT Nifty off lows; Hang Seng, Shanghai gain up to 0.6%

Stock market Update on Friday, September 22: The US markets extended losses on Thursday as Treasury yields spurted to 4.5 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:38 AM IST
Live Stock Market Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices seem poised for yet another negative start, as global markets continue to wilt under selling pressure following the recent more hawish-than-expected US Fed stance.

8:29 AM

ALERT:: GIFT Nifty off day's low; suggest around 50 pts downtick at opening bell

8:17 AM

Stocks to Watch on Sept 22: JSW Steel, Glenmark Life, Samhi, Zaggle, TaMo

7:30 AM

JPMorgan to add India to its emerging-markets bond index in June 2024

7:12 AM

US Market Update:: Nasdaq sheds 1.8%; Dow slips over 1%

7:11 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

8:38 AM

Option Trading: Adopt Bear Spread on ICICI Bank, suggests HDFC Securitie

Buy ICICI Bank 960 Put option and simultaneously Sell 940 Put of the September series, recommends Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities. READ MORE


8:29 AM

8:17 AM

Stocks to Watch today, September 22, 2023: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Board has approved the divestment of a 75 per cent stake in its subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma for Rs 5,651 crore. READ MORE

8:03 AM

Nifty FMCG, PSU Bank inidices: Near-term trading strategies

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty FMCG index seems range-bound, while one can adopt a 'sell on rise' strategy for the PSU Banks index. READ MORE


7:53 AM

Fund Flows:: FIIs net seller on Thursday; DIIs net buyers


7:42 AM

Commodity check:: Brent crude consolidates around $93 level


7:33 AM

Asian Market Update:: Nikkei down nearly 1%; Shanghai flat


7:30 AM

India's addition to a major global gauge will give global investors greater access to the world's fastest-growing large economy that offers some of the highest returns in the region. READ MORE


7:21 AM

Bank of England halts run of interest rate hikes as economy slows

It cut its forecast for economic growth in the July-September period to just 0.1% from August's forecast of 0.4% and noted clear signs of weakness in the housing market. READ MORE

 

7:12 AM

7:11 AM

Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

