STOCK MARKET LIVE: Nikkei off lows; Hang Seng, Shanghai gain up to 0.6%
Stock market Update on Friday, September 22: The US markets extended losses on Thursday as Treasury yields spurted to 4.5 per cent.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Live Stock Market Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices seem poised for yet another negative start, as global markets continue to wilt under selling pressure following the recent more hawish-than-expected US Fed stance....Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Gift Nifty stock market trading Indian stock markets Equity markets zaggle Indian stock exchanges Market news
First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 7:29 AM IST