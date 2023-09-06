Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: D-Street eyes weak start on high oil price, dollar index
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: D-Street eyes weak start on high oil price, dollar index

Stock market LIVE updates on September 6, 2023: Brent crude futures surpassed the $90 per barrel-mark, highest sinc November 2022, after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil production cuts

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Boiling crude oil prices, which pressured the US indices overnight on Tuesday, will be in focus on Wednesday. Brent crude futures surpassed the $90 per barrel-mark, a level last seen in November 2022, after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil production cuts to the end of the year.

Stocks to Watch: Jio Financial Services: JFS will be removed from the NSE indices including the Nifty50 from September 7. NBCC (India): The state-owned construction company has signed an MoU with Kerala State Housing Board, for development of 17.9 acres land parcel of the board in Kochi. The project value is Rs 2,000 crore. Vedanta: The Zambian government has agreed to return ownership of Konkola Copper Mines to billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources. Konkola Copper Mines assets have reserves of 16 million tonnes of copper

8:50 AM Sep 23

8:32 AM Sep 23

8:28 AM Sep 23

8:03 AM Sep 23

8:50 AM

Jio Financial Services: JFS will be removed from the NSE Indices, including the Nifty50, from September 7, as the stock has not hit the price band on two consecutive trading days on September 4 and September 5 on the NSE. 

Zee Entertainment: Private lender IDBI Bank has filed an appeal against the NCLT order approving the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) with Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks India. READ MORE

8:46 AM

Hold Nifty Longs with stop loss of 19,400, says HDFC Securities

Nifty has been rising for last three consecutive sessions. Nifty has surpassed the 19,500 resistances, derived from downward sloping trend line on the daily chart. On the weekly charts, Nifty has broken from the bullish "Flag" pattern, which indicates continuation of an uptrend. Traders are advised to hold Nifty longs with 19,400 stoploss. READ MORE

8:42 AM

FMCG index may see pullback rally; Metal index ripe for profit booking

In the short term, the index's first target range is expected to be between 52,000 and 52,175. If this initial milestone is achieved, the path opens up to a second target range between 52,665 and 53,150. READ MORE

8:39 AM

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 1,077.86 crore on Tuesday, Sept 5

8:36 AM

Fund Flow :: FIIs sell equities worth Rs 1,725.11 crore on Tuesday, Sept 5

8:32 AM

8:28 AM

>> The Chinese embassy in Washington pushed back against interpreting China's economic slowdown as a sign the country is facing deeper issues, acknowledging the rocky nature of the nation’s post-Covid rebound but stressing optimism for its growth trajectory.
 
>> "A post-Covid economic recovery will be bumpy from time to time," Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu told reporters in an online briefing Tuesday. "But the fundamentals sustaining China’s long-term wealth will remain good, remain unchanged."

Source: Bloomberg

8:25 AM

Commerce Secretary Raimondo: US businesses are 'desperate for some kind of dialogue' with China

>>  US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has stressed the importance of communication in fostering the country’s economic relationship with China. Raimondo said US businesses are "desperate" for dialogue.

>> US businesses need a "level playing field" in China, Raimondo said, as many fear raids or unpredictable government action toward their companies.

>> "I did, myself, personally, talk to over a hundred CEOs of US businesses before going to China, and to say that they were desperate for some kind of a dialogue is not an exaggeration," Raimondo said. "I’m not going to say we’re going to solve every problem, because we won’t. But to even find some practical solutions, I have to be the voice of business and put it to the Chinese government, and give them, you know, a chance to make some changes and show some action."

Source: CNBC

8:22 AM

Escalating dispute at major gas facilities in Australia could drive up European prices

>> The looming threat of strikes at Australian natural gas facilities will keep global gas markets on tenterhooks, energy analysts told CNBC, with traders fearing that a prolonged halt to production could squeeze global supplies and send European prices higher.

>> Fears of strike in Australia, one of the world’s biggest exporters of liquified natural gas (LNG), have recently pushed up European gas prices — and analysts expect near-term volatility to persist.

>> European gas prices could climb to above 40 euros ($42.9) per megawatt hour if the strikes go ahead as planned. The front-month gas price at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub, a European benchmark for natural gas trading, traded at 33.5 euros on Tuesday.

Source: CNBC

8:19 AM

Money market :: Here's a look at bond yields across countries

8:16 AM

Dollar firm on growth worries, fragile yen draws warning

>> The dollar perched near a six-month peak on Wednesday as jitters over China and global growth dragged on risk sentiment, while the yen was close to a 10-month low, drawing the strongest warning since mid-August from Japan's top currency diplomat.
 
>> The yen was at 147.66 per dollar in early Asian hours, just shy of 147.8 per dollar, the lowest since Nov. 4 it touched overnight.

>> The Asian currency has hovered around the key 145 per dollar level for the past few weeks, leading traders to keep a wary eye on signs of an intervention.

>> Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.067% to 104.80, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 it touched overnight. Economic data from China and Europe on Tuesday fanned some fears of slowing global growth, pushing investors to scramble for the dollar.

Source: Reuters

8:13 AM

China's exports, imports likely contracted more slowly in August

>> China's exports likely contracted at a slower pace in August, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, highlighting that manufacturers remain under pressure after outbound shipments recorded their worst performance since February 2020 last month.
 
>> Data for August are expected to show a 9.2% fall in exports from a year earlier, following a drop of 14.5% in July, according to the median forecast of 33 economists in the poll.

>> Barclays and Nomura were the most bearish, forecasting that overseas demand for Chinese goods worsened last month and are predicting a 15% drop in exports, while Standard Chartered forecast exports fell by just 4%.

Source: Reuters

8:09 AM

ALERT :: Australia’s economy grows 2.1% year on year in second quarter

>> Australia’s gross domestic product expanded 2.1% in the second quarter from a year ago, higher than the 1.8% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
 
>> However the figure was lower than the 2.3% year-on-year growth recorded in the first quarter.
 
>> On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.4%, marking the seventh consecutive quarterly rise.

Source: Reuters

8:06 AM

Oil goes past $90 a barrel after Saudi Arabia, Russia prolong cuts

The countries' moves likely will increase the cost for motorists at gasoline pumps and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia's relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden last year warned the kingdom there would be unspecified “consequences” for partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine READ MORE

8:03 AM

8:00 AM

Asia markets largely fall after Saudi Arabia and Russia extend oil cuts

7:57 AM

US index futures continue to reel under pressure

7:54 AM

Wall Street check :: Dow Jones leads the fall as oil prices surge

7:40 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog

Track all the latest, markets-related updates here

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

