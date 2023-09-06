Stock Market LIVE: D-Street eyes weak start on high oil price, dollar index

Stock market LIVE updates: Boiling crude oil prices, which pressured the US indices overnight on Tuesday, will be in focus on Wednesday. Brent crude futures surpassed the $90 per barrel-mark, a level last seen in November 2022, after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil production cuts to the end of the year. At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,666, up 15 points from Nifty Futures' last close. Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's ASX fell 0.4 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.25 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, was up 0.5 per cent. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.56 per cent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.42 per cent in the US The Nasdaq Composite also edged down 0.08 per cent. Stocks to Watch: Jio Financial Services: JFS will be removed from the NSE indices including the Nifty50 from September 7. NBCC (India): The state-owned construction company has signed an MoU with Kerala State Housing Board, for development of 17.9 acres land parcel of the board in Kochi. The project value is Rs 2,000 crore. Vedanta: The Zambian government has agreed to return ownership of Konkola Copper Mines to billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources. Konkola Copper Mines assets have reserves of 16 million tonnes of copper Read More