Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 350 pts as auto, financials slide; RIL up 1%

Stock market updates on October 30, 2023: Indian equity market started Monday's trading session on a cautious note, amid weak cues from Asian peers.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened a little over 100 points higher at 63,885, but soon slipped into red thereafter. The BSE index was down over 200 points at 63,550. The NSE Nifty50 was seen quoting below the 19,000 mark.

Among the Sensex 30 shares, Reliance was up over 1 per cent after reported a strong set of earnings over the weekend. Read More

Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the only other notable gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Power Grip and Larsen & Toubro declined 1-2 per cent each.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index slipped 0.7 per cent, and SmallCap index was down 0.5 per cent.

Primary Market Update