Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 350 pts as auto, financials slide; RIL up 1%

Stock market updates on October 30, 2023: Indian equity market started Monday's trading session on a cautious note, amid weak cues from Asian peers.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened a little over 100 points higher at 63,885, but soon slipped into red thereafter. The BSE index was down over 200 points at 63,550. The NSE Nifty50 was seen quoting below the 19,000 mark.
Among the Sensex 30 shares, Reliance was up over 1 per cent after reported a strong set of earnings over the weekend. Read More
Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the only other notable gainers.
On the other hand, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Power Grip and Larsen & Toubro declined 1-2 per cent each.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index slipped 0.7 per cent, and SmallCap index was down 0.5 per cent.
Primary Market Update
Cello World IPO opens for subscription today in the price band of Rs 617 - Rs 6487 per share.
M&M Finance tanks 10% on 48% YoY drop in net profit for Q2
9:43 AM
ALERT: Adani-Hindenburg case hearing at Supreme Court deferred to November 24
via CNBC TV-18
9:38 AM
JP Associates in loan restructuring talks with ICICI Bank
Via CNBC TV-18
9:34 AM
SBI Cards drops 7% post Q2 results
The card player reported a 14.71 per cent YoY rise in its Q2 net profit to Rs 602.98 crore. Total revenue rose 22 per cent on-year to Rs 4,221 crore.
9:32 AM
AU SFB dips 6%; to merge with Fincare Small Finance Bank
9:28 AM
Broader markets sit in red
9:27 AM
Pharma index only sectoral outlier; Auto, Financials weak
9:24 AM
DRL, M&M, Bajaj twins lead Nifty drgas
9:22 AM
Cipla, SBI Life additional winners on the Nifty
9:21 AM
Heatmap: Reliance, Tech M power through defying weakness
9:19 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty tests 19,000
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 150 points lower
9:09 AM
Pre-Open: Nifty unchanged
9:08 AM
Pre-Open: Sensex off to a start in green
9:03 AM
Currency alert: Rupee opens at 83.26/$ vs Friday’s close of 83.25/$
9:01 AM
Market share and margins to take the wheel for Maruti Suzuki India
A robust performance in the July-September quarter for Maruti Suzuki India, driven by strong volume growth during the ongoing festival season and market share gains, is expected to keep the stock of the country’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) maker on an upward trajectory. READ MORE
8:55 AM
ALERT:: Gold rises as as Israel expands its operations against Hamas
The Middle East conflict flaring up further to involve other regional countries may propel gold towards its all-time high of $2080. Risk comes from the possibility of Israel continuing with its measured attack strategy and surge in yields/Dollar, though the metal has shown limited reactions to the US yields and Dollar as focus remains mainly on the ongoing war in the Mideast. Nonetheless, the fact that no other third party or nation has joined this war even after three weeks is somewhat concerning for the bulls.
- Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
8:51 AM
NCDEX suffers major losses as suspension of futures gets extended
As market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) extended the suspension of futures in seven major agriculture commodities for one more year till December 20, 2024, data shows that NCDEX, which is one of the major exchanges dealing in farm commodities, has seen a reversal in fortunes. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Broking industry must prepare for next downturn: Samco CEO Jimeet Modi
“Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) firm-backed players pursue aggressive tactics to acquire clients without paying much heed to the bottom line, but we believe in profitable growth,” says JIMEET MODI, founder and chief executive officer of SAMCO Group. READ INTERVIEW
8:42 AM
Revamped debt fund tax slows the roll of new mutual fund launches
The launch of new schemes by mutual funds (MFs) has decelerated due to changes in debt fund taxation. During the first half (H1) of this financial year (April–September 2023), fund houses introduced a total of 73 new fund offerings (NFOs), compared to 183 in the second half (H2) of 2022-23, or FY23 (October–March), according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. READ MORE