STOCK MARKET LIVE: Asian markets in red even as US stock futures rise

Stock market updates on October 30, 2023: Indian stock markets are likely to start trading for the week on a cautious note following last week's sell-off.

At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,145, indicating a likely flat start to the trading action on the Nifty50 today.

On Friday, the US market ended on a mixed note, with Dow Jones falling over 1 per cent and Nasdaq up 0.4 per cent after data suggested that the inflation is likely to remain high but in line with expectations. This week the focus will be on US Fed policy, the central banker is expected to keep rates untouched. However, Dow and Nasdaq futures were seen trading with gains up to 0.5 per cent this morning.

The US 10-year Treasury yield quoted around 4.87 per cent. Among commodities, Gold topped the $2,000-mark, and Brent Crude was seen steady around $89 per barrel.

Among markets in the Asia-Pacific region Monday, Japan's Nikkei was down over 1 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 and All Ordinaries were down up to 0.7 per cent each, while Kospi slipped 0.2 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries is expected to react to its Q2 results announced over the weekend.

Adani Green, DLF, Marico, Star Health, TVS Motor and UPL are few of the prominent companies scheuled to report September quarter results on Monday.

Primary Market Update