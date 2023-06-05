Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty gains nearly 100 pts amid positive global cues

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty gains nearly 100 pts amid positive global cues

Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty, on Monday, eyed a steady start amidst positive global cues as it rose over 50 points to 18,717 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty gains nearly 100 pts amid positive global cues

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 8:46 AM IST
The SGX Nifty, on Monday, eyed a steady start amidst positive global cues as it rose over 50 points to 18,717 levels.

8:53 AM Jun 23

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

8:37 AM Jun 23

Stocks to Watch on Monday, June 5: SBI Life, Hero Moto, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC

8:25 AM Jun 23

WATCH VIDEO | Will RBI's June meet push markets out of consolidation?

8:13 AM Jun 23

MPC likely to hit pause again on repo rate: Business Standard Poll

8:08 AM Jun 23

Rupee set to touch 83-per US dollar mark if RBI remains on hold this week

8:03 AM Jun 23

Nifty 50 to face resistance at 18,650; Nifty Bank may slip into downtrend

7:55 AM Jun 23

There is caution among retail investors, says Sharekhan's Gaurav Dua

7:50 AM Jun 23

Street Signs: Spotlight on IKIO, CSK hits unlisted market for a six & more

7:45 AM Jun 23

DIIs bought Rs 582 crore worth of equities on Friday, June 2

7:41 AM Jun 23

FIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 659 crore on Friday, June 2

7:35 AM Jun 23

Brent Crude, WTI Crude gain 1% each after Saudi Arabia pledges output cut

7:30 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty gains over 50 points, trades above 18,700 levels

7:26 AM Jun 23

Asia-Pacific markets largely rise this morning; Nikkei 225 up 1%

7:19 AM Jun 23

US markets close higher on Friday after Biden signed debt ceiling bill into law

8:53 AM Jun 23

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

Removal of non-F&O stocks could lead to addition/subtraction of 11 stocks, triggering a Rs 5,000-crore churn. READ MORE
8:51 AM Jun 23

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

In a discussion paper floated last week, NSE Indices, which owns and manages a portfolio of over 350 indices under the Nifty brand, proposed that only stocks that are traded in the futures and options (F&O) segment can be part of the index. READ MORE

8:43 AM Jun 23

FMCG, auto data shows rural demand is coming back: CII President R Dinesh

India’s growth in FY24 is expected to cross 6.5 per cent on the back of robust domestic demand, and strong corporate and bank balance sheets, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President R Dinesh said. READ MORE

8:37 AM Jun 23

Stocks to Watch on Monday, June 5: SBI Life, Hero Moto, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC

Stocks to Watch today, June 5, 2023: Brent crude related stocks could see considerable action today as oil prices jumped over 2 per cent overnight, and another 2 per cent Monday morning. READ MORE

8:25 AM Jun 23

WATCH VIDEO | Will RBI's June meet push markets out of consolidation?

The RBI’s MPC will meet between June 6th & 8th. Will the RBI Governor’s address help markets move out of the consolidation phase? How do rate sensitive sectors look on the charts ahead of the policy?

8:13 AM Jun 23

MPC likely to hit pause again on repo rate: Business Standard Poll

Most economists see FY24 inflation forecast likely being revised downward to 5% but no change in stance. READ MORE
8:08 AM Jun 23

Rupee set to touch 83-per US dollar mark if RBI remains on hold this week

Thursday's policy review will help shape the rupee's fortunes, with traders expecting little reprieve after the currency fell under the weight of a stronger greenback in May. READ MORE
8:03 AM Jun 23

Nifty 50 to face resistance at 18,650; Nifty Bank may slip into downtrend

The Stochastic and RSI indicators are showing a downward slope for the Nifty Bank index, indicating a bearish outlook, says Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst. READ MORE
7:55 AM Jun 23

There is caution among retail investors, says Sharekhan's Gaurav Dua

The one-way rally in the broader market lasts for 17/18 months (on average) and is followed by a corrective phase of 18-24 months. READ MORE
7:50 AM Jun 23

Street Signs: Spotlight on IKIO, CSK hits unlisted market for a six & more

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a champion in the unlisted market. Shares of CSK have rallied more than 10 per cent following its surprise victory in the recently concluded IPL. READ MORE
7:45 AM Jun 23

DIIs bought Rs 582 crore worth of equities on Friday, June 2

7:41 AM Jun 23

FIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 659 crore on Friday, June 2

7:35 AM Jun 23

Brent Crude, WTI Crude gain 1% each after Saudi Arabia pledges output cut

7:30 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty gains over 50 points, trades above 18,700 levels

7:26 AM Jun 23

Asia-Pacific markets largely rise this morning; Nikkei 225 up 1%

7:19 AM Jun 23

US markets close higher on Friday after Biden signed debt ceiling bill into law

7:15 AM Jun 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

