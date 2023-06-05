The SGX Nifty, on Monday, eyed a steady start amidst positive global cues as it rose over 50 points to 18,717 levels. , Globally, the US markets closed higher on Friday after investors cheered the debt ceiling bill, and strong jobs report. Major averages - Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite surged up to 2 per cent., , Following similar footsteps, Asia-Pacific markets largely rose this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices gaining up to 1 per cent., , That apart, in the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude advanced 1 per cent each to $77 per barrel, and $72 per barrel, respectively, after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia announced voluntary production cuts despite no change from OPEC+ for 2023., , Meanwhile, back home, here are top stocks to watch in today's trade:, , Lupin: The pharma company announced the launch of Darunavir Tablets, used to cure or prevent HIV/AIDS, in variants of 600 mg and 800 mg, in the US., Read More