Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty drops over 150 pts on Trump's tariff order; Canada retaliates
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 4: Overnight, the major Wall Street indices slumped with the S&P 500 falling 1.76%, the Dow Jones declining 1.48%, and Nasdaq sliding 2.64%
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 4: US President Donald Trump's decision to go ahead with the tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Tuesday onwards, is likely to dent stock market sentiment today. In response, Canada, too, has announced "retaliatory" tariffs on the US, effective immediately.
That apart, Donald Trump has decided to pause all the military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week. He also posted a cryptic message on social media website 'X', formerly 'Twitter', last night saying "Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is".
Against this, GIFT Nifty futures were down 164 points at 22,097 level at 7:40 AM. Globally, Japan's Nikkei declined 2.16 per cent, Australia’s ASX200 fell 1 per cent, and Hang Seng fell 1.45 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi, however, volatile around flat line.
Overnight, the major Wall Street indices slumped with the S&P 500 falling 1.76 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 2.64 per cent, weighed down by Nvidia shares' crash of more than 8 per cent.
Stock Market Today Prediction, March 4:
On Monday, the BSE Sensex index closed at 73,086, down 112 points or 0.15 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 shut shop at 22,119, down merely 5 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 index gained 0.14 per cent at close, but the Nifty Smallcap100 slipped 0.27 per cent by the end of the trading session.
FIIs net sold India equity worth Rs 4,788.29 crore on Monday, whereas DIIs bought shares worth Rs 8,790.70 crore.
According to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, 22,000 on the Nifty and 72,800 on the Sensex would act as a strong suppor for day traders. On the upside, 22,200/73,400 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. If the market moves above 22,200/73,300, it could rally up to 22,250–22,300/73,500-73,800. On the flip side, if it falls below 22,000/72,800, traders may prefer to exit their long positions, he said.
IPO News
On Tuesday, Nukleus Office Solutions will list on BSE SME platform; Balaji Phosphates IPO will close for subscription today; and NAPS Global India IPO will open for subscription today.
8:53 AM
Stock Market Today LIVE: Suzlon expands its largest C&I order with Jindal Renewables
Stock Market LIVE News: Suzlon said on Tuesday that it has secured a third order of 204.75 MW from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables.
This partnership is now Suzlon's largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel's plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy. READ FILING HERE
This partnership is now Suzlon's largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel's plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy. READ FILING HERE
8:49 AM
Stock Market Today LIVE: IRCTC, IRFC, Adani Green, Metropolis among stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE News: Reliance New Energy Ltd has failed to establish a battery cell plant for which it won a bid for battery cell manufacturing in 2022. Following this, a unit of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries may be fined up to Rs 125 crore ($14.3 million) for missing the deadline.
IT services firm Wipro, meanwhile, may see a revenue increase of about 4.5 per cent in FY26, backed by favorable sectoral trends and a recovery in discretionary customer spending, according to Fitch. READ MORE
IT services firm Wipro, meanwhile, may see a revenue increase of about 4.5 per cent in FY26, backed by favorable sectoral trends and a recovery in discretionary customer spending, according to Fitch. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests 'Short Strangle' for Nifty
Stock Market LIVE: The level of 21,800 will likely act as a key support for the Nifty index, while 22,500 remains the immediate barrier on the upside. Technical oscillators indicate a potential stabilising effect after the sharp selloff. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market News: GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Wall St sink on tariff news; Nukleus listing today
Stock Market News: Notwithstanding the volatility in the secondary markets due to Donald Trump's tariff tactics, primary market will see some action in the SME segment. Nukleus Office Solutions will list on BSE SME platform today, while Balaji Phosphates IPO will close for subscription.Among new IPOs, NAPS Global India IPO will open for subscription today. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Canada's retaliatory tariffs on US to start Tuesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade war has begun in the world with countries announcing tariffs and counter-tariffs on each other. Following US President Dobald Trump's decision to levy 25-per cent tariffs on Canada, starting March 4, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it will impose 25 per cent tariffs on US goods worth $107 billion from Tuesday.
Canada will charge 25% tariffs on $30 billion (Canadian dollar) worth of US goods from Tuesday, while tariffs on the remaining $125 billion (Canadian dollar) of products will come into effect in 21 days, Trudeau said in a statement.
Canada will charge 25% tariffs on $30 billion (Canadian dollar) worth of US goods from Tuesday, while tariffs on the remaining $125 billion (Canadian dollar) of products will come into effect in 21 days, Trudeau said in a statement.
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China 'firmly rejects' additional US tariffs, eyes 'countermeasures'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Responding to the US' decision to go ahead with the additional 10-per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, over and above the already levied 10 per cent tariffs, China said it "firmly rejects" the tariffs on the country.
The duties, it said, will "hurt" US-China trade relations and China has urged the US to withdraw them, the ministry said. That said, while the government had warned of countermeasures earlier, it is yet to give any detailed plan.
Meanwhile, China's state-backed Global Times reported Monday, citing a source, that Beijing was considering retaliatory tariffs on US agricultural products.
The duties, it said, will "hurt" US-China trade relations and China has urged the US to withdraw them, the ministry said. That said, while the government had warned of countermeasures earlier, it is yet to give any detailed plan.
Meanwhile, China's state-backed Global Times reported Monday, citing a source, that Beijing was considering retaliatory tariffs on US agricultural products.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: No room left for Canada, Mexico to avert US tariffs on imports, says Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said on Monday, there is "no room left" for Canada or Mexico to avoid US tariffs.He said that the planned tariffs will be effective Tuesday.
"No room left for Mexico or for Canada. No, the tariffs, you know, they're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," he said during his 'investment announcement' on Monday (local time). READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall on higher supply, weak demand concerns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent overngiht on reports that Opec and its allies may proceed with a planned oil output increase in April. Besides, worries on how US tariffs could impact global economic growth and oil demand also hurt sentiment.
At 8:25 AM, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.64 per cent at $71.16 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.38 per cent at $68 per barrel.
At 8:25 AM, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.64 per cent at $71.16 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.38 per cent at $68 per barrel.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty sinks 150 pts amid global market meltdown
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty index, which is used as a gauge for the Nifty50 index, was trading lower this morning amid overall weakness in global peers. GIFT Nifty futures were down by 152 points at 22,108 level, indicating a gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty indices today.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US indices slide overnight on tariff fears
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nasdaq index falls over 2.5 per cent overnight on Wall Street, weighed by Nvidia. That apart, Dow Jones and S&P500 dropped over 1 per cent as Donald Trump announced implementation of tariffs against Canada and Mexico, and stopping of military aid to Ukraine.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets a sea of red Tuesday morning
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets were trading with steep losses on Tuesday morning as US President Donald Trump announced that there is no room left for negotiation with Canada and Mexico, and that the tariffs on these two countries will go ahead Tuesday onwards. Tariffs on China, too, will be levied today onwards.
In response, Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US, effective immediately.
Japan's Nikkei is down nearly 2 per cent, Hang Seng 1.6 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 0.8 per cent.
In response, Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US, effective immediately.
Japan's Nikkei is down nearly 2 per cent, Hang Seng 1.6 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 0.8 per cent.
7:57 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE markets blog.
Track all the latest, stock-market news here.
Track all the latest, stock-market news here.
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 8:05 AM IST