Stock Market LIVE: Defence, Railways, Banks, Agri stocks in focus ahead of Budget 2024-25
Stock Market Live Updates, July 23: Indian bourses are likely to remain volatile throughout the day as investors assess what's in store from the Modi 3.0 budget
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live on Budget 2024 day: Indian bourses are likely to remain volatile throughout the day as investors assess what's in store from the Modi 3.0 budget.
The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present her seventh straight budget for the full year of financial year 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha today at 11 AM.
The GIFT Nifty futures suggest a flat to positive opening, as they quoted 46 points higher to Nifty50 futures at 24,509 levels.
Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Tuesday, in line with the gains seen on Wall Street.
Japan's key benchmark, the Nikkei 225 rose by 0.29 per cent and the broader based Topix index soared by 0.46 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi index surged by 0.79 per cent, while the Kosdaq, which focuses on small-cap stocks, edged up by 0.45 per cent.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also moved up by 0.59 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too, traded in green and was up by 0.25 per cent.
In the US overnight, all three major indices rose as tech shares regained their momentum following losses in the last week on Friday. The S&P 500 rose by 1.08 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.58 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also increased by 0.32 per cent.
Stocks to watch on Budget 2024
UCO Bank: UCO Bank reported a significant surge in net profit, which jumped 147 per cent year-on-year to Rs 551 crore for the quarter ending June 2024. The increase was driven by higher other income and interest margins. Non-interest income grew by 32 per cent to Rs 835 crore, while net interest income (NII) rose by 12 per cent to Rs 2,254 crore. Global net interest margin (NIM) also improved to 3.09 per cent from 2.86 per cent a year ago.
IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 1,719.27 crore in the first quarter of FY25, marking a 40.4 per cent increase compared to Rs 1,224.18 crore in the same period last year. On a consolidated basis, Q1 profit stood at Rs 1,739.15 crore.
Gensol Engineering: Gensol Engineering secured a Rs 600 crore contract as the successful bidder for 116-megawatt solar projects in Gujarat. These projects, spread across 27 locations under Paschim Gujarat Vij Co., the state electricity distribution company, were confirmed via regulatory filing.
RailTel: RailTel Corporation of India received a significant contract worth Rs 186.81 crore (including taxes) from the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board). The contract entails designing, developing, implementing, operating, and maintaining a hospital management information system (HMIS) and an integrated empanelled hospital referral portal for Indian Railways.
8:44 AM
Budget 2024 Alert: Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance
8:42 AM
Budget 2024: Demand for creation of new NBFC-PSL category to boost MSME
The creation of a new category of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) dedicated to priority sector lending (PSL) to support the growth of MSMEs features among the key demands by business leaders in the forthcoming Union Budget. Read more
8:39 AM
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.9748 per cent as of 10:10 a.m. on Monday, close to the key technical level of 6.98 per cent, after closing at 6.9641 per cent on Friday. Read more
Bond yields moves towards key level before govt presents its annual Budget
Indian government bond yields trended marginally higher in early trades at the start of the week in which the federal budget announcement remained the key, even as central bank's surprising debt sale move weighed on investor sentiment.
8:37 AM
The survey attempted a broad estimation of the requirement for job creation in the non-farm sector, assuming that the share of agriculture in the workforce will decline from 45.8 per cent in 2023 to “one-fourth” in 2047. Read more
Boost to PLI, MITRA schemes to unlock non-farm job growth: Economic Survey
The Indian economy has to generate an average of 7.8 million jobs annually until 2030 in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce, female participation in labour force, and labour shifting out of agriculture, the Economic Survey 2023-24 released on Monday said.
8:30 AM
“The cancellation of the registration in these cases requires initiation of separate proceedings for each of the 200 intermediaries and these proceedings may be dealt with by multiple designated authorities and hence entail considerable resources though the violations are obvious and undeniable,” said Sebi in a proposal paper. Read more
Around 200 registered investment advisors face risk of licence cancellation
Nearly 200 registered investment advisors (RIAs) face the risk of license cancellation for failing to register with the Investment Adviser Administration and Supervision Body (IAASB).
8:20 AM
Shipping Corporation, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Adani Ports:Shares of shipping, ship building, and port-related companies could see action today. According to
reports, the government may increase funding for port modernisation, provide incentives for green shipping practices, and may launch a maritime development fund with a corpus of Rs 15,000 to 20,000 crore to support shipbuilding at low-interest rates.
Stocks to Watch on Budget 2024 day, July 23: Defence, Railways, Banks, Agri
Here is a list of stocks to watch today, Tuesday, July 23, 2024:
HAL, Astra Micro, Bharat Dynamics:Shares of defence related companies will be in focus on Budget day amid the government's push towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and indigenous production of defence-related equipment.
DLF, Oberoi Realty, Sobha, LIC Housing Finance, Aadhar Housing, Home First Finance: Shares of real estate companies, along with home loans providers, may eye the Modi government's proposals for the real estate sector in Budget 2024-25.
The industry expects a push towards affordable housing via a revamped Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen, more credit-linked incentive schemes for economically weak/lower income group category, and tax benefits for affordable houses. Read more
8:15 AM
All eyes will be on whether Sitharaman provides the much-expected tax relief for the middle class, leaving more money in their hands, as there is tax buoyancy. Besides, the market also expects staying on the fiscal glide path to lower the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26. Read more
Budget 2024: Numbers to watch out for in world's fastest-growing economy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday present her 7th straight Budget that would lay a roadmap for Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047, while giving a glimpse of 10 years' performance.
8:13 AM
Investor sentiment, which remains largely buoyant, will now be tested by the Union Budget announcements. Any adverse changes to capital market-related taxation could trigger a knee-jerk reaction from investors, as the stock markets have not yet priced in any negatives, experts say.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended the session at 80,502, down 103 points, or 0.1 per cent. The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 ended at 24,509, down 22 points, or 0.1 per cent from its previous close. Read more
Economic Survey 2023-24: Red-hot stock markets face Union Budget test
From their record highs on Friday, the benchmark indices have dropped by over a per cent, while the India Vix, a gauge of market volatility, has surged nearly 10 per cent in the past week.
Investor sentiment, which remains largely buoyant, will now be tested by the Union Budget announcements. Any adverse changes to capital market-related taxation could trigger a knee-jerk reaction from investors, as the stock markets have not yet priced in any negatives, experts say.
The weakness over the past two days was stock-specific and largely a reaction to the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25) earnings. On Monday, the markets were dragged lower by a correction in index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), whose first-quarter profit missed Street estimates. However, gains in top-weight HDFC Bank and the extension of the rally in Infosys helped cushion the blow.
8:08 AM
The survey cautioned on the expensive valuations and termed the market's claim on the real economy “excessively high”. It described derivatives as speculative instruments and likened trading in it to gambling. Read more
Chorus around rising retail interest in riskier derivatives gets louder
The Economic Survey released on Monday echoed other regulators’ concern over the rising retail interest in the riskier derivatives segment, where average daily turnover is more than Rs 400 trillion (notional turnover for options) regularly compared to about Rs 1.2 trillion in the cash segment.
7:57 AM
These are top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi ahead of Budget 2024
Tata Steel
Recently, Tata Steel experienced a significant decline, dropping nearly 22 points after forming a double top at the 180 level. This decline equates to a 12 per cent fall, reflecting considerable selling pressure. However, the stock found support around its 100-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), indicating a potential stabilisation point.
On the indicator front, the Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed an impulsive structure near the 30 oversold zone, which appears attractive at current levels. Therefore, we advise buying Tata Steel in the Rs 158-162 zone, with a target of Rs 175 and a stop-loss of Rs 153 on a daily close basis. Read more
7:53 AM
Budget 2024: Nifty Financial Services bearish on charts; check key levels
Nifty Financial Services Index Analysis
The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently showing a downtrend on the charts, with the near-term outlook appearing bearish. Given that today is the Union Budget day, one can expect increased volatility in the market. As per the chart pattern, the trend is lower, indicating potential underperformance. Read more
7:48 AM
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharam today will present her seventh straight Budget, and the first under Modi 3.0 following the Lok Sabha polls victory. The Union Budget 2024-25 is likely to set the market tone in the near-term. Read more
Budget 2024 day market outlook: Nifty may open tad higher; key levels here
Stock market preview, Tuesday, July 23, 2024:Indian stocks seem poised to start trade on the Union Budget Day on a cautiously optimistic note, backed by supportive signals from global peers.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharam today will present her seventh straight Budget, and the first under Modi 3.0 following the Lok Sabha polls victory. The Union Budget 2024-25 is likely to set the market tone in the near-term. Read more
7:46 AM
Crude Oil price at $82.55 per bbl
7:43 AM
Asian markets mixed
7:41 AM
Gift Nifty futures suggest flat to positive open for Indian bourses
