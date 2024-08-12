Stock Market LIVE: Asia off to positive start, Kospi up 1%; GIFT Nifty mildly lower
Stock Markets LIVE updates, today, August 12, 2024: Markets will track how investors read into the Hindenburg Group's latest accusations of conflict of interest against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch
Stock Market LIVE updates today, Monday, August 12: Indian equity markets are eyeing a tepid start on Monday amid Hindenburg-Sebi row but calm global markets.
At 7:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 37 points at 24,367 levels.
Domestically, markets will track how investors read into the Hindenburg Group's latest accusations of conflict of interest against market regulator chairperson Madhabi Buch in the Adani Group case.
That apart, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation data for July and Industrial Production data for June will be released after market hours today.
Q1 results, and FII flows will be the other key triggers for the day.
Q1FY25 earnings today, Aug 12, 2024:
AIA Engineering, AMI Organics, Balrampur Chini Mills, Campus Activewear, Cera Sanitaryware, DCX Systems, Dollar Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Copper, HUDCO, Vodafone Idea, Ingersoll-Rand, IRFC, ITI, Juniper Hotels, Kaveri Seed, LA Opala, M.M Forgings, Natco Pharma, NACL, NMDC, NRB Bearings, Olectra Greentech, Orchid Pharma, Rate Gain Travel Technologies, RCF, Rattan India Enterprises, Senco Gold, SJVN, Subros, Sunteck Realty, and Usha Martin are scheduled to report their June quarter results on Monday.
Global markets
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher this morning with South Korea's Kospi gaining 1.2 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 up 0.6 per cent.
Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
Sebi's Buch in Hindenburg's firing line: How will markets react on Monday?
Hindenburg vs Sebi, Adani stocks, global markets: Guide for Nifty on Aug 12
Over the weekend, the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged that Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch, had stake in obscure offshore entities used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal. READ MORE
China's bond market rattled as central bank squares off with bond bulls
>> China's bond market, the world's second largest, is on edge following a turbulent week in which the central bank started intervening heavily to stem a plunge in yields even as the economy is struggling.
>> But die-hard investors say the bull market in government bonds still has legs, citing China's wobbly economy, deflationary pressures and low investor appetite for riskier assets. Even those who have turned bearish appear half-hearted.
>> China's central bank has repeatedly warned of potentially destabilising bubble risks as investors chase government bonds and scurry away from volatile stocks and a sinking property market, while banks cut deposit rates. Falling yields also complicate the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) efforts to stabilise the weakening yuan.
Source: Reuters
US futures :: Mixed trend seen in early deals Monday; CPI inflation eyed
The US will report its CPI inflation data on August 14
Asia Markets today :: Kospi leads gains in region, Japan closed for holiday
Japanese markets are shut today on account of Mountain Day observation
US markets last Friday :: Key indices settle higher on supportive jobs data
