Stock Market LIVE: Asia off to positive start, Kospi up 1%; GIFT Nifty mildly lower

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Monday, August 12: Indian equity markets are eyeing a tepid start on Monday amid Hindenburg-Sebi row but calm global markets.

At 7:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 37 points at 24,367 levels.

Domestically, markets will track how investors read into the Hindenburg Group's latest accusations of conflict of interest against market regulator chairperson Madhabi Buch in the Adani Group case.

That apart, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation data for July and Industrial Production data for June will be released after market hours today.

Q1 results, and FII flows will be the other key triggers for the day.

Q1FY25 earnings today, Aug 12, 2024:

AIA Engineering, AMI Organics, Balrampur Chini Mills, Campus Activewear, Cera Sanitaryware, DCX Systems, Dollar Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Copper, HUDCO, Vodafone Idea, Ingersoll-Rand, IRFC, ITI, Juniper Hotels, Kaveri Seed, LA Opala, M.M Forgings, Natco Pharma, NACL, NMDC, NRB Bearings, Olectra Greentech, Orchid Pharma, Rate Gain Travel Technologies, RCF, Rattan India Enterprises, Senco Gold, SJVN, Subros, Sunteck Realty, and Usha Martin are scheduled to report their June quarter results on Monday.

Global markets

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher this morning with South Korea's Kospi gaining 1.2 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 up 0.6 per cent.

Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.