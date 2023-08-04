Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific indices largely fall; US jobs report eyed

Domestic markets are eyeing a quiet start to Friday's trading session, amidst mixed global cues. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty stood flat around 19,480 levels. Globally, the US markets ended lower overnight ahead of jobs data. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices slipped up to 0.2 per cent. Markets in Asia-Pacific, however, were mixed in early deals, with Nikkei 225, Topix, and S&P 200 indices sinking up to 0.4 per cent. On the contrary, South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng popped 1 per cent. In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude were steady above $85 per barrel and $81 per barrel, respectively, after oil exporting countries Saudi Arabia and Russia declared production cuts. Back home, India Inc's April-June quarter (Q1FY24) results for fiscal year 2023-24 will be tracked by investors. Companies such as SBI, M&M, Britannia, Fortis Healthcare, Delhivery and BHEL, are some of the notable names to report Q1 results on Friday, August 4. Also Read: SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's whyRead More