Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific indices largely fall; US jobs report eyed
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific indices largely fall; US jobs report eyed

Stock market live updates: At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty stood flat around 19,480 levels.

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Domestic markets are eyeing a quiet start to Friday's trading session, amidst mixed global cues. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty stood flat around 19,480 levels.Read More

Key Events

7:31 AM Aug 23

Hang Seng index bucks trend in Asian markets, up 2%

7:27 AM Aug 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 index slips marginally in early trade

7:24 AM Aug 23

US markets subdued overnight as investors digest earnings

7:31 AM Aug 23

Hang Seng index bucks trend in Asian markets, up 2%

7:27 AM Aug 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 index slips marginally in early trade

7:24 AM Aug 23

US markets subdued overnight as investors digest earnings

7:20 AM Aug 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned with Business Standard for more live updates

Stay tuned with Business Standard for more live updates

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEstock market tradingIndian marketsBSE NSEFII flowsDIIsCrude Oil PriceRupee vs dollarstocks to watchBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story