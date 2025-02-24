Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty slumps 150 pts on weak Wall Street handover; Asia stocks mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Asia Pacific markets started on the backfoot, following a weak handover from Wall Street last Friday
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE News Updates, Stock Market Today, Feb 24, 2025: India stock market today may open lower on Monday, February 24, 2025, amid weak global sentiment. At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 147 points lower at 22,675 level.
Sticky inflation in the US, US President Donald Trump's tariffs, a new bat-linked coronavirus in China, and a surprise attack by Russia on Ukraine weighed on the sentiment today.
Global Market News
In the global markets, Asia Pacific markets were mixed, following a weak handover from Wall Street last Friday.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat after opening 0.81 per cent lower, South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.84 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.1 per cent after starting 0.7 per cent lower.
Japan's Nikkei index, however, was closed for a public holiday.
In the US, all three major indices closed lower on Friday as fresh data raised investors' concerns on the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.69 per cent, the S&P 500 slid 1.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.2 per cent.
Stock Market Today Prediction
Back home, The BSE Sensex shed 424.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 75,311 last Friday, while the NSE Nifty50 ended lower by 127.25 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 22,795.90. FIIs sold shares worth Rs 3,449.15 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,884.61 crore, on February 21.
According to technical charts, Nifty index's next support is placed at 22,500, while 22,850 looks like a strong resistance area.
Meanwhile, equity mutual fund (MF) are sitting on cash as fund managers are keeping their gun powder dry with the market correction creating fresh buying opportunities.
As of January-end, equity schemes from the top 20 fund houses held 6.1 per cent of their portfolios in cash, up from 5.9 per cent in December and 5.4 per cent in November. READ MORE
That apart, NSE Indices, on Friday, announced their semi-annual review where they removed Britannia and Bharat Petroleum Corporation from the flagship Nifty 50 index. Jio Financial Services and Zomato, on the other hand, were added to the Nifty 50. The rejig will come into effect from March 31 onwards. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets recovers losses after a weak start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Monday after starting on the backfoot, following Wall Street's worst session of the year last Friday. US markets fell on lackluster economic data that pointed to a slowing economy and sticky inflation.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat in choppy trading, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.76 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index started the day up 0.13 per cent. Mainland China’s CSI300 index opened 0.46 per cent lower.
Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.
7:45 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE Market Blog.
Track all the latest, stock market news here.
First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:36 AM IST