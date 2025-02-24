Monday, February 24, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gillette India rallies 6% in weak market; stock surges 17% in one week

Gillette India said there is no undisclosed price sensitive information which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Feb 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Gillette India (GIL) share price rallied 6 per cent to Rs 8,175.20 on the BSE in Monday's stock market session. At 10:14 AM, Gillette India stock was trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 8,585, as compared to 0.96 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 
In the past one week, the stock of the personal care products' company has outperformed the stock market by surging 17 per cent as against a 1.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 
On clarification to volume movement, Gillette India said that to the best of the company's knowledge, there is no undisclosed price sensitive information which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time.
 
 
GIL is one of India's well-known fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies that has some of the world's leading brands, including Gillette, Oral B, Venus and Braun; and has carved a reputation for delivering superior products to meet the needs of consumers. The company is a consumer goods company that manufactures and sells men's grooming products, including shaving foam, shaving razors, blades, toiletries, tooth brushes, and other oral hygiene products.
 
However, thus far in the calendar year 2025, Gillette India shares have underperformed the market by falling 12 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 5 per cent and BSE FMCG index 9 per cent during the same period.

Financially, the shaving products maker reported a 21.18 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 125.97 crore for the second quarter ended December 2024 (Q2FY25). The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 103.95 crore for the year-ago period.
 
Revenue from operations increased to Rs 685.55 crore during October-December 2024 from Rs 639.46 crore a year ago. These results were driven by strong brand fundamentals across strategic portfolios, positive consumer response on innovation and superior retail execution, GIL said.
 
Meanwhile, analysts at Elara Capital believe, in the next phase, FMCG players may be forced to buy growth (read acquisitions) and scale-up adjacent portfolios. Increasing competition (emergence of alternate distribution channels and new layers – D2C and regional) would keep a check on margins. Tax relief from the Union Budget 2025 would increase disposable incomes but would not substantially benefit FMCG plays and should aid a reversal of the downtrading trend, the brokerage firm said.
 

Buzzing stocks Gillette India Markets stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

