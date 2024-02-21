Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty holds 22,200; ZEE slides 11%
Stock market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty holds 22,200; ZEE slides 11%

Stock market LIVE updates on February 21, 2024: Sebi has found a hole of more than $240 million (Rs 2,000 crore) in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:22 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates on February 21, 2024: Benchmark indices started with nominal gains on Wednesday amid mixed global cues, but picked paced slightly after initial volatility. The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting 150 points higher at 73,185 levels, while the Nifty50, too, added 35 points to trade at 22,232 levels. 
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.30 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap index gained 0.48 per cent.
Individually, shares of Zee Entertainment plunged 10 per cent after the company clarified that it is not involved in any negotiations in relation to Sony merger deal. Separately, market regulator Sebi has found a hole of more than $240 million (Rs 2,000 crore) in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., dealing another blow to the embattled media firm, Bloomberg reported.
Hindalco shares, meanwhile, rallied 3 per cent after the company's wholly-owned American subsidiary Novelis Inc. filed for an initial public offering in the US.
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index gained 1 per cent, and the Nifty PSU Bank index 0.8 per cent. The Nifty Media index, on the flipside, fell 2 per cent.

10:22 AM

Zee Entertainment sinks 14% amid report of Rs 2,000-cr fund diversion

Bloomberg reported that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has found a hole of more than $240 million in the accounts of ZEE. READ MORE



10:09 AM

Paytm hits another 5% upper cirucit; Co doubling down on banking partnerships

One97 Communications, the operator of the Paytm brand, is intensifying its focus on partnerships with banks to transfer its Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) from Paytm Payments Bank (Paytm PB) and concentrate on acquiring new merchants through these collaborations, according to people close to the development. READ MORE

 

9:59 AM

TVS Supply Chain Solutions slips 2%; Co extends deal with Rolls-Royce for 5 years

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) on Tuesday announced that their contract with Rolls-Royce, a global leader in technology and innovation, has been extended for five years until 2029. The partnership extension is for the state-of-the-art Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) in Singapore serving the Asia Pacific markets for Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business unit.


9:52 AM

Market check:: Breadth fairly positive; 189 stocks log fresh 52-week high


9:44 AM

BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: GOCL Corp, Campu Activewear soar 11%; Zee Media down 7%


9:37 AM

BSE MidCap Heatmap:: NIACL, GIC RE zoom over 6%; Zee plunges 10%


9:29 AM

Broader market check:: SmallCaps seen outperforming MidCap and benchmark Nifty in early deals


9:25 AM

Sensex Heatmap:: JSW Steel, M&M gain up to 2%; Infosys slips


9:23 AM

ALERT :: Nifty nears 22,250 in opening deals, now up 15 pts


9:20 AM

ALERT :: Sensex up 140 pts in opening deals


9:07 AM

ALERT:: Sensex up 200 pts in pre-open deals; Nifty near 22,250

 

9:00 AM

WATCH | Is it time to be cautious in CPSE stocks?

8:56 AM

Another blow to Zee Entertainment: Sebi uncovers $241 mn accounting issue

The amount found missing is not final and may change after Sebi reviews the responses from the company executives, the people said. The regulator has been calling in senior officials at Zee including founders, Subhash Chandra, his son Punit Goenka and some board members to explain their stance, they added. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Byju's investors call for EGM on Friday to oust founder, family members

Earlier this month, South Africa's Prosus, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital), General Atlantic, Sofina, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Owl Ventures, and Sand Capital issued a joint statement seeking change of guard at the company. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Paytm doubling down on banking partnerships to streamline business

“There is a revised deadline in place, and the company is looking to accelerate the finalisation of banking partnerships since the deadline is less than a month away. It is in talks with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and others for these partnerships. This includes arrangements for BBPS, and more focus on acquiring merchants,” a person in the know said. READ MORE

8:45 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Zee, Hindalco, RIL, Tata Power, Paytm, TVS Supply

Hindalco: Atlanta-based Novelis Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Aditya Birla group’s Hindalco Industries has filed for an IPO in the US.
 
Devyani International: Yum Restaurant India to sell up to 4.4 per cent stake in the company via block deals today. The floor price is set at Rs 153.50 per share.
 
TVS Supply Chain Solutions: Sealed a 5-year contract extension with Rolls-Royce till 2029. The partnership extension is for the state-of-the-art Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) in Singapore serving the Asia Pacific markets for Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business unit. READ MORE

8:40 AM

Gift Nifty cues :: Index tests 22,250 levels with 31-point gain, defies weak Asian cues

8:38 AM

Tech picks: JK Lakshmi, Castrol can rally up to 20%

The Nifty seems to have broken out from the consolidation which was there for last 7 consecutive weeks. Nifty has also broken out from the bullish cup and handle formation on the daily chart, which indicates continuation of an uptrend. READ MORE

8:34 AM

Nifty IT: 37,780 is the make or break level

The Nifty IT Index currently exhibits a negative bias, with a key level at 37,780. A breach of this level could attract fresh selling, with support expected at 37,400 and 37,125. Traders should closely monitor the index's behavior to make informed decisions in response to the prevailing market conditions. READ MORE

8:29 AM

Hindalco Industries subsidiary Novelis files draft papers for US IPO

Novelis’ statement came after the market hours of the Indian stock markets. Hindalco shares closed at Rs 511 apiece on Tuesday, giving it a total valuation of Rs 1.15 trillion. Novelis did not give any details on the dilution by its promoter or the proposed valuation of the company. READ MORE

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

