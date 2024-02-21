Stock market LIVE updates: Gift Nifty tops 22,250; ZEE, Hindalco in focus

Stock market LIVE updates on February 21: Lack of domestic triggers may prompt investors to look at global triggers and stock-specific news flow for trading action.



At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting around 45 points higher at 22,260 levels, defying the weakness in global markets.



Key benchmarks across Asian countries were quoting lower in the range of 0.1 per cent to 0.7 per cent.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.17 per cent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.6 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.92 per cent.



Stocks to Watch today

Hindalco: The company's wholly-owned American subsidiary Novelis Inc., has filed for an initial public offering in the US.



Devyani International: Yum Restaurant India is likely to sell over 4 per cent stake in Devyani International via block deals.



Zee Entertainment: The company clarified that it is not involved in any negotiations in relation to Sony merger deal.



Separately, market regulator Sebi has found a hole of more than $240 million (Rs 2,000 crore) in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., dealing another blow to the embattled media firm, Bloomberg reported.