Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Aditya Infotech hits 10% upper circuit; 7.15 million shares traded on BSE

Aditya Infotech hits 10% upper circuit; 7.15 million shares traded on BSE

Aditya Infotech promoters Hari Khemka Business Family Trust and Rishi Khemka intended to sell up to 2 per cent equity aggregating to 23,55,961 equity shares

Aditya Infotech share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Infotech shares clocked a 10 per cent upper circuit on BSE at  ₹1614.5 per share amid heavy volumes. At 9:44 AM, on BSE, 7.15 million shares changed hands, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 0.87 million shares were traded. 
Around the same time, Aditya Infotech share price was trading 9.35 per cent higher at ₹1,605 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 82,714.07. 
On Tuesday, the company through an exchange filing had informed that promoters of the company, Hari Khemka Business Family Trust and Rishi Khemka intended to sell up to 2 per cent equity aggregating to 23,55,961 equity shares.  
 
The transaction was likely to take place beginning from February 25, 2026 or onwards till March 5, 2026, or the actual date of completion of sale of all equity shares, in a single. The step was taken to comply with the
requirements of minimum public shareholding. 

Also Read

The Sensex surged over 500 points in Wednesday's intra-day trade led by IT, private bank shares.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 700 pts, Nifty atop 25,600; IT, metals gain; solar shares bleed

PhonePe IPO news

PhonePe IPO: Emkay Global flags 4 risks that investors should watch out

solar, solar power, china

Waaree to Premier Energies: Solar stocks slump up to 14% on US tariffs

Nomura on Lloyds Metals and Energy

Nomura rates Lloyds Metals 'Buy' on initiation; sees 40% upside potential

Schaeffler India share price

Schaeffler India jumps 6% on announcing healthy Q4 results, dividend

The aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding as on date is 9,04,00,013 equity shares constituting 76.74 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.   READ | Waaree to Premier Energies: Solar stocks slump up to 14% on US tariffs 
Meanwhile, reports also suggested that promoters and Dixon Technologies were likely to sell up to a 5.8 percent stake in Aditya Infotech through block deal, with the offer size estimated at around ₹1,000 crore.  
Aditya Infotech, the company behind the CP PLUS brand, positions itself as a leading player in India’s surveillance and security products space with a wide CCTV and security portfolio catering to government, commercial, residential and industrial customers. The company says it has a nationwide distribution and service footprint with 30,000 channel partners, 1,800 system integrators, and 54 branch offices and RMA centres across India.  
As part of its Make-in-India push, Aditya Infotech has set up a manufacturing facility in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, with claimed capacity of over 2 million units per month, and has also established an R&D centre in Noida and an offshore development centre in Manesar focused on CCTV hardware/firmware and cybersecurity. AIL also highlights skill development initiatives, stating it has engaged 50,000+ participants through training programmes aimed at upskilling India’s CCTV workforce.

More From This Section

NTPC

NTPC rallies 15% in one month, stock hits 52-week high; here's why

EMS, Dixon Tech, Amber Enterprises, Kaynes

Motilal Oswal bullish on EMS; suggests 'Buy' on Dixon Tech, Kaynes, Syrma

Stocks to Watch, February 25, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 25: RIL, Schaeffler, Aditya Infotech, Hindalco

ABB India

ABB India's gains hinge on maintaining order inflow and marginspremium

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Kotak AMC AUM tops ₹6 trillion; Gaudium IVF IPO booked 7x on last day

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance