Stock Market LIVE updates today, Monday, July 15, 2024: Indian stock markets may see continuation of the positive sentiment on Monday amid April-June quarter (Q1) results announcement. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 81 points at 24,610 levels.

Markets will react to the Q1 FY25 earnings report by HCL Tech, released after market hours on Friday, and will track June quarter results of Angel One, Den Networks, Hatsun Agro, HDFC AMC, HDFC LIfe, Jio Financial Services, and Bank of Maharashtra, and Q3, Q4FY24 results of SpiceJet.

Globally, however, indices are largely lower with Hang Seng down 0.56 per cent, Shanghai Composite 0.35 per cent, and Kospi 0.14 per cent. ASX200, on the other hand, was up 0.86 per cent.

Among key triggers, investors will track newsflow around Donald Trump's assassination attempt, China's GDP, and Industrial Production data, and US Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech.

In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are higher by 0.11 per cent, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains of about 0.1 per cent.

Stocks to Watch, July 15, 2024:

Q1FY25 result reaction: HCL Tech, Ireds, Avenue Supermarts, 5Paisa Capital, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Geojit Financial Services.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for a project worth Rs 132.6 crore.

Suven Pharma: The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 with two procedural observations against the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Casper Pharma in Hyderabad.