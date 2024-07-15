Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed after Trump's assassination attempt; GIFT Nifty bucks trend
Stock Market LIVE updates, July 15, 2024: At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 81 points at 24,610 levels
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE updates today, Monday, July 15, 2024: Indian stock markets may see continuation of the positive sentiment on Monday amid April-June quarter (Q1) results announcement. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 81 points at 24,610 levels.
Markets will react to the Q1 FY25 earnings report by HCL Tech, released after market hours on Friday, and will track June quarter results of Angel One, Den Networks, Hatsun Agro, HDFC AMC, HDFC LIfe, Jio Financial Services, and Bank of Maharashtra, and Q3, Q4FY24 results of SpiceJet.
Globally, however, indices are largely lower with Hang Seng down 0.56 per cent, Shanghai Composite 0.35 per cent, and Kospi 0.14 per cent. ASX200, on the other hand, was up 0.86 per cent.
Among key triggers, investors will track newsflow around Donald Trump's assassination attempt, China's GDP, and Industrial Production data, and US Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech.
In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are higher by 0.11 per cent, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains of about 0.1 per cent.
Stocks to Watch, July 15, 2024:
Q1FY25 result reaction: HCL Tech, Ireds, Avenue Supermarts, 5Paisa Capital, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Geojit Financial Services.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for a project worth Rs 132.6 crore.
Suven Pharma: The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 with two procedural observations against the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Casper Pharma in Hyderabad.
7:59 AM
Donald Trump Assassination :: Biden says politics must never become 'a killing field'
>> President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House, where he condemned all political violence and called for unity.
>> "Disagreement is inevitable in American democracy," Biden said. "It’s part of human nature. But politics must never be a literal battlefield, or God forbid, a killing field."
>> The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday has left one attendee and the gunman dead, and two more attendees still in critical but stable condition.
>> Trump was grazed by a bullet and treated at a local hospital, but released late Saturday night.
Source: Agencies
7:57 AM
Global markets :: Wall Street notched gains last Friday
7:52 AM
Global markets :: US futures in green amid Donald Trump's assassination attempt over the weekend
7:49 AM
Asian markets in red :: Most benchmarks across regions see negative start
Note: Japan's Nikkei is closed for a public holiday
7:32 AM
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST