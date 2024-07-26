Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Cyient, IndiGo, Sobha, AU SFB in focus; Sanstar to list today
Stock Market LIVE updates today, Friday, July 26, 2024: Investors' rate cut bets by the US Fed, along with Q1FY25 results and FII activity, back home, will guide the markets today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE updates today, Friday, July 26, 2024: GIFT Nifty is suggesting a flat to positive start to the Indian stock markets today, July 26. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 29 points higher at 24,491 levels.
A steady trade in Asia is expected to lend support. Australia's ASX200, and South Korea's Kospi indices were quoting 0.87 per cent higher each this morning.
Further, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.14 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.19 per cent in Friday's morning trade.
Overnight, the S&P 500 declined 0.51 per cent on Wall Street, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.93 per cent to. The Russell 2000, on the other hand, gained 1.26 per cent as investors continued their rotation from tech stock into small caps.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed the major averages, rising 0.2 per cent, amid higher-than-expected growth in the second-quarter GDP. Data showed the US economy grew 2.8 per cent in the said quarter.
Against this, investors' rate cut bets by the US Fed, along with Q1FY25 results and FII activity, back home, will guide the markets today.
Sanstar IPO listing today
Shares of Sanstar Ltd, a leading Indian manufacturer of maize-based specialty products, are set to debut on the NSE and BSE today. Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium of the unlisted shares was Rs 30 for the IPO. This translated into a listing gain of arounf 32 per cent over the issue price of Rs 95.
Q1FY25 results today, July 26, 2024:
IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation, Shriram Finance, Cipla, InterGlobe Aviation, Bandhan Bank, Aarti Drugs, Amber Enterprises India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, KEC International, KFin Technologies, Latent View Analytics, Nuvama Wealth Management, Piramal Pharma, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TTK Prestige, and Zenotech Laboratories.
8:22 AM
Brokerage Call :: Emkay Global on Cyient
>> Cyient logged a weak set of results in Q1, widely missing consensus/our estimate.
>> DET revenue fell 5.4% QoQ (-5% cc); DET EBITM also, fell by 250bps QoQ to 13.5%, missing our estimate.
>> The mgmt attributed this weakness to longer than anticipated delays, right shift in project execution in Connectivity, and persisting challenges in Rail.
>> Also, guidance was sharply cut to flattish YoY growth in FY25 (implying 3.2% CQGR over Q2-Q4) from high single-digit growth earlier, with H2 expected to be better than H1.
>> We cut FY25E-27E EPS by 5%-13%, factoring-in the Q1 miss, sharp guidance cut, and gradual recovery in DET margin.
>> We cut target multiple to 25x (from 27x), given the sharp guidance cut within only a Quarter raising concerns on growth predictability.
>> A big earnings miss will weigh on the near-term stock performance, but valuations remain fairly undemanding.
>> We retain BUY on Cyient, pulling down our TP to Rs2,300/s.
8:18 AM
Brokerage Call :: Emkay Global on Tech M
>> Tech Mahindra (TechM) reported a broadly in-line operating performance.
>> Revenue inched up 0.7% QoQ to $1.56bn, largely meeting our estimates. Growth was fairly broad-based, with 5 of the 7 verticals seeing QoQ growth (decline in Communications due to Comviva seasonality).
>> EBITM of 8.5% was also in line with our estimate, with headwinds from Comviva seasonality and higher visa costs offset by benefits accrued from Project Fortius.
>> The demand environment has remained fairly similar to last quarter’s, albeit seeing some improvement versus previous year.
>> With the company’s delivery execution to achieve its ‘Vision 2027’ strategy off to a solid start, we hike up our target multiple to 22x (from 19x).
>> We tweak FY25-27E EPS by -2% to +2%, factoring in the Q1 performance and higher ETR assumptions.
>> We maintain ADD and raise our TP to Rs1,650/sh (from Rs1,425 earlier) at 22x Jun-26E EPS.
>> Revenue inched up 0.7% QoQ to $1.56bn, largely meeting our estimates. Growth was fairly broad-based, with 5 of the 7 verticals seeing QoQ growth (decline in Communications due to Comviva seasonality).
>> EBITM of 8.5% was also in line with our estimate, with headwinds from Comviva seasonality and higher visa costs offset by benefits accrued from Project Fortius.
>> The demand environment has remained fairly similar to last quarter’s, albeit seeing some improvement versus previous year.
>> With the company’s delivery execution to achieve its ‘Vision 2027’ strategy off to a solid start, we hike up our target multiple to 22x (from 19x).
>> We tweak FY25-27E EPS by -2% to +2%, factoring in the Q1 performance and higher ETR assumptions.
>> We maintain ADD and raise our TP to Rs1,650/sh (from Rs1,425 earlier) at 22x Jun-26E EPS.
8:14 AM
IndiGo Q1FY25 results today: Will it report profit or loss? Read preview
Kotak Institutional Equities
The brokerage expects a 4 per cent Y-o-Y change in passenger count in the quarter. Weak passenger load factor (PLF) in May due to heatwave and impact of Delhi T-1 crisis during quarter-end may lead to lower Y-o-Y load factor at 87.5 per cent. Weak aircraft addition during the quarter are additional overhangs, it said. READ MORE
8:11 AM
New listing today :: Sanstar IPO
>> Shares of Sanstar Ltd are set to debut on the NSE and BSE today.
>> Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium of the unlisted shares was Rs 30 for the IPO.
>> This translated into a listing gain of arounf 32 per cent over the issue price of Rs 95.
8:08 AM
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals sets IPO price band at Rs 646-679 per share
Akums' business strategy revolves around adding new off-patent and patented products, increasing production capacity, and entering new markets. The company has recently introduced gummies and nasal sprays. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Q1FY25 results today :: IndusInd Bank, IndiGo, Power Grid in focus
IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation, Shriram Finance, Cipla, InterGlobe Aviation, Bandhan Bank, Aarti Drugs, Amber Enterprises India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, KEC International, KFin Technologies, Latent View Analytics, Nuvama Wealth Management, Piramal Pharma, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TTK Prestige, and Zenotech Laboratories are scheduled to report their June quarter results today, July 26, 2024.
8:02 AM
Derivative strategy: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests Bull Spread on IOC
>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since February 2024 with a sharp rise in volumes.
>> Primary trend of the stock is positive as stock price is placed above its important short-term and long-term moving averages. READ MORE
7:58 AM
GIFT Nifty Alert
>> Index futures are up 30 points at 24,492 levels
7:54 AM
ALERT :: Yen heads for strongest week in 3 months
>> the yen was poised for its strongest week in nearly three months on Friday as traders unwound their long-held bets against the frail currency
>> This comes ahead of crucial US inflation data that could cement rate cut expectations.
>> The yen has dominated the currency markets this month, surging to a near three-month high of 151.945 per dollar on Thursday after starting the month languishing at 38-year lows of 161.96 per dollar.
>> On Friday, the yen was last at 153.625, set for a 2.3% rise for the week, its biggest weekly gain since late April-early May
Source: Reuters
7:50 AM
ALERT :: US economy grew at 2.8% in Q2-CY24
>> Economic activity in the US was considerably stronger than expected during the second quarter
>> Real gross domestic product increased at a 2.8% annualised pace adjusted for seasonality and inflation.
>> Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had estimated a growth rate of 2.1%.
>> Real GDP growth rate was 1.4% in Q1-CY24
>> Personal consumption expenditures increased 2.3% for the quarter, up from the 1.5% acceleration in Q1.
Source: CNBC
7:47 AM
ALERT :: Tokyo's headline inflation slowed slightly In July
>> Tokyo's headline inflation slowed slightly to 2.2% in July from 2.3% in May, while its core inflation rate — which strips out prices of fresh food — remained unchanged at 2.2%, in line with expectations.
>> The 'core-core' inflation rate, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy and is watched by the Bank of Japan, fell to 1.5% from 1.8%.
7:44 AM
US index futures :: Index futures trade higher, improving global sentiment
7:40 AM
Wall Street check :: Indices end mixed as tech rout continues
7:37 AM
Asian markets :: Hang Seng leads broad-based gains, up 1%
7:33 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
