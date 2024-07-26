BL Kashyap hits 52-week high on Rs 160 crore-order win; stock surges 7%

BL Kashyap stock in focus: Shares of BL Kashyap soared as much as 7.40 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 110.91 per share on Friday, July 26.

The share price jumped after the company announced that it has secured an order with Rs 160 crore from Suruchi Properties, a group company of Century Real Estate Holdings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, the company said, “BL Kashyap and Sons Limited one of the leading Civil Engineering and Construction Company has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 160 Crores approx.”

Under the order details, BL Kashyap will be responsible for civil, structural and allied works of residential building at Kodihalli, Bengaluru

The project is expected to be completed in 20 months, it added.

Additionally, the total order book as on date stands at Rs 3383 crore, the company revealed.

BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is a construction company listed on the Indian stock exchange, with a widespread presence across India. The company specializes in a diverse range of construction projects, including hospitals, hotels, office spaces, IT parks, industrial facilities, metro systems, commercial spaces, residential buildings, institutional structures, and airports.

Some of its notable recent projects include Shangri-La Bangalore, Embassy Golf Links, Manyata Tech Park, New Flipkart Office, VR Bengaluru, Phoenix Market-city Mall, Prestige Golfshire, BhartiyaCity, Four Season Residences, Select City & DLF Promenade Mall New Delhi, One Horizon Centre, JW Marriott Aero-city, Wildflower Hall Shimla, Taj Jodhpur, Park Hyatt Goa, Hilton, Hero Honda Factory, Toyota Factory , Domestic Airport New Delhi, IIT Delhi extension, AIIMS (Raipur & Patna). etc.

The company boasts a delivery capacity of 25 million square feet annually across India and employs over 1,500 engineers along with more than 10,000 staff members nationwide.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 2,424.83 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 11:19 AM, shares of BL Kashyap were trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 107.56 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.84 per cent higher at 80,711,05 levels.