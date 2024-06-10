Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks touch record highs; Sensex at 77k mark, Nifty tops 23,400

Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 10, 2024: Indian bourses opened in green on Monday morning, with the benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty50 hitting record highs. The BSE Sensex climbed 387 points to 77,079 levels, while the Nifty50 was 0.39 per cent at 23,411 levels.

Powergrid, NTPC, SBI, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers on Sensex, whereas TCS, Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among top losers.