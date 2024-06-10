Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks touch record highs; Sensex at 77k mark, Nifty tops 23,400

Sectoral trends :: IT, Metal indices see profit booking
9:22 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: 25 of 30 index stocks trade positively
9:19 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty hits record high, tops 23,400 fro first time
9:18 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex gains nearly 400 points in early deals, tops 77,000 for first time
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty holds 23,300
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex gains 200 pts
9:04 AM
ALERT :: Rupee opens at 83.48/$ vs Friday’s close of 83.37/$
8:56 AM
Asia shares stumble; uncertainty grips euro as it tumbles to one-month low
Asian stocks sank on Monday as traders heavily pared back on bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year given a still-tight US labour market, while a snap election call in France sparked wider political concerns and weighed on the euro.
Trading was thinned in Asia with Australia, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan out for public holidays, but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan still slumped 0.46 per cent. Read more
8:40 AM
Cheaper rupee boosting its lure as carry trade, says Bank of America
The Indian rupee is stable and inexpensive compared to its emerging market peers, making it a favourite for carry traders, according to Bank of America Corp.
“If you hold it for the carry, you don’t have much risk that it will depreciate a lot, which would be a greater risk in some of the other carry trades,” David Hauner, head of global EM fixed-income strategy at the bank, said in an interview.
The rupee has become one of the least volatile currencies in emerging markets, aided by a long interest-rate pause by the Reserve Bank of India and record foreign exchange reserves. Read more
8:24 AM
Street Signs: Calm after the storm in markets, spotlight on Mphasis, more
Tranquil waters: Navigating markets after the tempest
Amidst political uncertainty, the most-traded National Stock Exchange Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are experiencing wild swings. The benchmark Nifty plunged as much as 9 per cent on June 4 but recouped almost all losses to log fresh highs on a closing basis. Technical analysts expect things to calm down this week, with key indices likely to consolidate around current levels. Read more
8:10 AM
Buzzing stocks, June 10: Order boost for KEC, RVNL; USFDA action on DRL
KEC International:The company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,061 crore across various sectors, taking the total year-to-date order intake to Rs 3,000 crore.
The T&D business won projects in India, East Asia Pacific, and the America.
The Railways business received orders in both technologically advanced and conventional segments within India. Additionally, the Cables business secured orders for supplying conductors and cables to a prominent infrastructure player in India.
RVNL:The railway company's joint venture with KRDCL has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 156 crore from Southern Railway for 'provision of automatic signalling on Ernakulam Thiruvananthapuram Division' in Southern Railway.
Jubilant Pharmova: In a post market hours update, Jubilant Pharmova said on Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued three observations for its contract manufacturing facility operated by Jubilant HollisterStier LLC in Spokane, Washington. The company, the filing said, will submit an action plan on the observations. Read more
8:02 AM
Sebi signals change with tougher futures and options stock rules
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed stricter eligibility criteria for adding and retaining stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment, which accounts for the bulk of the trading volumes.
The proposal—which comes six years after the securities regulator last revised the stock selection framework---is much awaited by the market players as the derivatives stock list has largely remained stagnant for the last two years. Currently, about 182 stocks are eligible to trade in the derivatives segment down from a peak of 209 in 2018. Read more
8:00 AM
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,660, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,400
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,660, according to the GoodReturns website.
The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400. The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,690. Read more
7:57 AM
Stocks to Watch, June 10: Mphasis, Tata Motors, Adani Green, Samvardhana
Here is a list of stocks to watch today:
Adani Green Energy: A Bloomberg report has said that Adani Group plans to invest over $1 billion in setting up projects in Sri Lanka to generate electricity from wind.
Tata Motors: The auto-arm of Tata Group has ata Motors has Altroz Racer, a sporty version of its Altroz hatchback. The Racer is available in three variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 9.49 lakh.
Tata Motors has also bolstered the standard Altroz lineup with the introduction of two new variants, XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX, and an upgrade to the existing XZ+OS variant. These new variants offer a wider range of powertrain options, including petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel, and CNG. Read more
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 10, 2024: Indian bourses opened in green on Monday morning, with the benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty50 hitting record highs. The BSE Sensex climbed 387 points to 77,079 levels, while the Nifty50 was 0.39 per cent at 23,411 levels.
Powergrid, NTPC, SBI, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers on Sensex, whereas TCS, Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among top losers.
Markets in Asia-Pacific staged a mixed trend on Monday following a robust US jobs report last Friday, an increase in hiring as well as wage growth during May. Meaning, the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to reduce interest rates.
Traders anticipate that the Federal Open Market Committee will refrain from cutting rates during its upcoming meeting this week or at the subsequent gathering in July.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.47 per cent increase, whereas the broader Topix index saw a rise of 0.68 per cent. Conversely, South Korea's Kospi experienced a 0.90 per cent decline, while the small-cap Kosdaq slipped by 0.42 per cent.
Several Asian markets are closed for a holiday on Monday, including Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The US Fed interest rate decision, domestic inflation data and global trends would be key driving factors in dictating movement in the market this week, as the Lok Sabha elections outcome and the RBI policy decision are behind us, analysts said. Read more