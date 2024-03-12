Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty suggests modest opening gains; ITC in focus

Stock market LIVE updates on March 12: Indian equity markets are eyeing a start with modest gains on Tuesday amid mixed global cues, and ahead of the CPI inflation for February.

ITC: British American Tobacco Plc, the maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes, could sell a part of its stake in Indian partner ITC Ltd. as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

London-listed BAT has been speaking with Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. about a potential divestment of around $2 billion to $3 billion in ITC stock through block trades, the report said.

State Bank of India: The Supreme Court has asked the state-owened lender to provide details of electoral bond holders by today, March 12.

SpiceJet: The airline's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Arun Kashyap, and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Shilpa Bhatia have resigned from the airline and are currently serving their notice period, Business Standard reported on Monday.

At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was up 26 points at 22,447 levels. Individually, a host of stocks will be in focus.