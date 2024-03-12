Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty suggests modest opening gains; ITC in focus
Stock market LIVE updates on March 12: Global cues and stock-specific action will guide the markets today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates on March 12: Indian equity markets are eyeing a start with modest gains on Tuesday amid mixed global cues, and ahead of the CPI inflation for February.
At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was up 26 points at 22,447 levels.
Individually, a host of stocks will be in focus.
Stocks to Watch
ITC: British American Tobacco Plc, the maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes, could sell a part of its stake in Indian partner ITC Ltd. as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
London-listed BAT has been speaking with Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. about a potential divestment of around $2 billion to $3 billion in ITC stock through block trades, the report said.
State Bank of India: The Supreme Court has asked the state-owened lender to provide details of electoral bond holders by today, March 12.
SpiceJet: The airline's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Arun Kashyap, and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Shilpa Bhatia have resigned from the airline and are currently serving their notice period, Business Standard reported on Monday.
Global markets
Japan's Nikkei extended its profit booking with over 1 per cent cut.
Benchmarks across Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong, however, were up in the range of 0.2 per cent to 0.4 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.11 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively.
9:03 AM
Currency Check :: Rupee opens 3 paise higher vs US dollar
9:00 AM
Share of women investors in mutual funds grows to 21% in Dec 2023: Report
The share of women folios and assets in B-30 cities has increased from 15 per cent to 18 per cent and from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, respectively, the data showed. READ MORE
8:57 AM
Multicap mutual funds gain currency as investors seek diversification
“A lot of retail money is coming into multicap funds, mostly through systematic investment plans (SIPs). This category is unique as it gives nearly equal exposure to all the three m-cap segments. Given that these segments of the market go through their own market cycles, multicap funds give the true-blue exposure to the complete market,” said Saugata Chatterjee, chief business officer, Nippon India MF. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Sebi plans to implement optional same-day settlement from March 28
At present, the Indian market operates on a T+1 (trade-plus-one-day) settlement cycle, even as most global markets settle trades on a T+2 basis. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had earlier submitted concerns to Sebi regarding the fragmentation of liquidity in the market and urged to wait for the United States to move to a T+1 settlement cycle. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Attractive valuations of city gas distributors after recent price fall
The total CGD demand is flat month on month as the reduction in APM allocation has been offset by higher LNG consumption. January 2024 consumption was 37.5 million metric standard cubic metre per day (mmscmd) vs. 38.1 mmscmd in December last year. READ MORE
8:48 AM
SP group may sell Sterling & Wilson stake, Afcons Infra IPO delayed
Since the pandemic, SPCPL has reduced its consolidated debt to Rs 20,000 crore as of September 2023 from Rs 37,170 crore as of August 2020 by selling Eureka Forbes to Advent, a private equity firm, and a stake in SWRE to Reliance New Energy. READ MORE
8:44 AM
India's biggest stock winner Tata Investment has no analyst coverage
Tata Investment Corp. has soared 116 per cent so far in 2024, the most among the Nifty 500 Index companies that represent more than 94 per cent of India’s market capitalisation. The stock has led a $58 billion rally in Tata Group companies since the start of the year, with about a fifth of it coming last week alone, driven by expectations of Tata Sons’ initial public offering next year. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 3,238.39 crore on Monday
8:36 AM
Fund Flow :: FII/FPIs buy equities worth Rs 4,212.76 crore on Monday
8:32 AM
ALERT :: Gift Nifty up 34 points at 22,456
Gift Nifty
8:28 AM
Stocks to Watch on Mar 12: ITC, M&M, RK Swamy, RVNL, Triveni Engg, Wipro
ITC: British American Tobacco Plc is preparing to kick off a sale of part of its stake in ITC as soon as this week, as per The Economic Times. The company has been speaking with Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. about a potential divestment of around $2 billion to $3 billion in ITC through block deals.
M&M: Its February production rose 26 per cent to 73,380 units from last year(YoY). Sales too grew 26.2 per cent to 71,384 units compared to 56,551 units last year. However, its exports dropped 31.6 per cent to 1,539 units. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Charts suggest downtrend for Nifty Financial, Nifty PSU Bank: How to trade?
It's also suggested to stay in cash until the index approaches the mentioned support levels. This cautious approach aims to capitalize on potential downward movements while avoiding unnecessary exposure during a corrective phase. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Record-breaking bitcoin is minting more than 1,500 'millionaire wallets' a day
>> Bitcoin's latest rally to all-time highs is helping push over 1,500 wallets past the million-dollar mark each day, Kaiko Research reported.
>> So far this year, the trend peaked at 1,691 wallets on March 1.
>> Since the beginning of this month, bitcoin has gained another 16%, extending a bull run that first kicked off in mid-January, when regulators approved spot bitcoin ETFs to begin trading in the US.
>> Bitcoin's new-found success may be indicative that the cryptocurrency is here to stay as a mainstream investment, Rockefeller International Chair Ruchir Sharma wrote for the Financial Times.
8:18 AM
Fed officials to signal interest rate cuts are getting closer
>> Eight months after raising interest rates to a two-decade high, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are moving closer to dialing back their inflation fight.
>> In congressional testimony last week, Powell emphasized the central bank needs “just a bit more evidence” inflation is headed toward its 2% target before lowering borrowing costs. “We’re not far from it,” he said.
8:15 AM
Japan's economy recovering but showing signs of weakness, says BOJ chief Ueda
>> Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the economy is recovering moderately, but said there were some weakness seen in recent data.
>> "We are focusing on whether a positive wage-inflation cycle is kicking off, in judging whether sustainable, stable achievement of our price target is coming into sight," Ueda told parliament.
8:12 AM
Biden's $7.3 trillion budget is campaign pitch for spending, tax goals
>> US President Joe Biden sketched his policy vision for a potential second four-year term on Monday, unveiling a $7.3 trillion election-year budget
>> Biden wants to raise taxes by trillions on corporations and high earners to help cut the deficit and pay for new programs assisting those who make less cope with high housing and childcare costs.
>> Biden's budget for the 2025 fiscal year, which starts this October, includes raising the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, forcing those with wealth of $100 million to pay at least 25% of their income in taxes.
>> The government would bring back a child tax credit for low- and middle-income earners, fund childcare programs, funnel $258 billion to building homes, provide 12 weeks of paid family leave for workers, and spend billions on law enforcement.
8:08 AM
Crypto rush: Bitcoin hits record above $72K as demand frenzy intensifies
"The recent surge in Bitcoin's value ... underscores the remarkable strength and resilience of the leading cryptocurrency. This achievement not only marks a significant milestone but also reflects the continued confidence and demand in the market," Bitfinex analysts said in a research note. READ MORE
8:05 AM
ALERT :: Reddit gives details on upcoming IPO
>> Reddit and the holders are planning to sell 22 million shares for $31 to $34 each
>> About 15.3 million of those shares will be sold by the company and the rest by the investors, who are Reddit employees.
>> At the top of that range, Reddit would have a market value of $5.4 billion, based on almost 159 million shares outstanding.
>> Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted share units, the company’s valuation would be about $6.4 billion, the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission shows.
>> About 8% of the IPO shares are being set aside for Reddit users and moderators who created accounts before Jan. 1, as well as some board members and friends and family of some employees and directors. Those shares won’t be subject to a lockup.
>> The company intends to price the IPO on March 20 and begin trading the following day.
8:00 AM
ALERT :: Japan’s February corporate inflation rate comes in higher than expected
>> Japan’s corporate goods price index rose 0.6% year-on-year in February beating the 0.5% expected by economists polled by Reuters and quicker than December’s figure of 0.2%.
>> On a month-on-month basis, the CGPI climbed 0.2%, a faster pace than the 0.1% expected in the Reuters poll and also more than the 0% reading in December.
7:57 AM
ALERT :: Japan 2-year bonds hit 13-year high; 10-year yields also climb
>> apan’s 2-year government bond yields hit a 13-year high amid speculation that the Bank of Japan will soon tighten monetary policy.
>> The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB also climbed to 0.778%, its highest level since November 2023.
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 7:49 AM IST