Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slides 750 pts, Nifty tests 21,850; VIX soars 14%; Tata Motors drops 8%

Stock market LIVE updates on Monday, May 13: Indian benchmark indices -- S&P BSE Sensex, and Nifty50 -- started on the backfoot on Monday. The 30-stock BSE benchmark was quoting at 72,138, down 525 points or 0.72 per cent, while the NSE frontline index dropped below the 21,950-level.

Tata Motors (down over 7 per cent), JSW Steel, Power Grid, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards on the bourses, capping upside.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices slipped over 1 per cent each.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index shed 2 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal index (down 0.6 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Pharma gained 0.8 per cent.