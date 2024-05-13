Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slides 750 pts, Nifty tests 21,850; VIX soars 14%; Tata Motors drops 8%

TaMo robust Q4 performance overshadowed by gloomy outlook, shares drop 8%
Shares of Tata Motors dropped as much as 8.28 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 960.10 per share on Monday. The decline followed the company's announcement of a subdued outlook despite posting robust quarterly results. The stock is the top loser on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Read more
9:57 AM
Nifty PSU Bank falls 3%
9:42 AM
Bank of India tanks 10%
9:40 AM
VIX Alert :: India VIX jumps 14% as selling intensifies
9:27 AM
Tata Motors falls 7%
9:25 AM
Nifty Auto, Metal, PSU Bank lead sectoral losses on NSE
9:23 AM
Broader market check
9:21 AM
Heatmap: Tata Motors, M&M top losers in opening deals
9:20 AM
Cipla, Britannia top gainers on Nifty 50
9:18 AM
Opening bell: Nifty 50 below 22k
9:16 AM
Opening bell: Sensex falls over 150 points to 72,503
9:10 AM
Pre-open: Nifty 50 fell 27 points at 22,097 levels
9:08 AM
Pre-open: Sensex down 180 points to 72,476
9:04 AM
Rupee flat at $83.50
9:01 AM
New Listing :: Indegene to make stock market debut today
>> Issue price fixed at Rs 490
>> GMP today: Rs 290
Stock market LIVE updates on Monday, May 13: Indian benchmark indices -- S&P BSE Sensex, and Nifty50 -- started on the backfoot on Monday. The 30-stock BSE benchmark was quoting at 72,138, down 525 points or 0.72 per cent, while the NSE frontline index dropped below the 21,950-level.
Tata Motors (down over 7 per cent), JSW Steel, Power Grid, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards on the bourses, capping upside.
Meanwhile, in the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices slipped over 1 per cent each.
Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index shed 2 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal index (down 0.6 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Pharma gained 0.8 per cent.
New listing Shares of Indegene will debut on the stock markets on Monday, May 13.
The company has fixed the issue price as Rs 490. The grey market premium (GMP), meanwhile, stands at Rs 290, suggesting a listing gain of over 60 per cent.